Mzazi Anapokuwa na Jeni Isiyo ya Kawaida
Inheritance Pattern
Chance of Inheriting the Disorder
Chance of Being a Carrier*
Autosomal dominant
50% for sons and daughters
0%
Autosomal recessive
25% for sons and daughters if both parents are carriers (each parent has one abnormal gene)*
0% if only 1 parent is a carrier
50% for sons and daughters, if both parents or only 1 parent is a carrier*
X-linked dominant
50% when the mother has the gene, usually only in daughters because the abnormal gene is often lethal in sons
0%
X-linked recessive
50% for sons when the mother has the gene
50% for daughters when the mother has the gene
100% for daughters when the father has the gene
* Carriers have only one abnormal gene and usually have no symptoms of the disorder that the gene causes.
