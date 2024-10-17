Nini Kinachofanya Kiwango cha Potasiamu Kipungue?
Cause
Disorders
Medications or Other Factors
Increased loss from the digestive tract (most common)
Diarrhea
Vomiting
Laxatives if used a long time
Increased excretion in urine
Increased production of aldosterone due to a tumor in the adrenal glands
A low level of magnesium (hypomagnesemia)
Diuretics (commonly)
Licorice (natural) if consumed in large amounts
Tobacco chewing (certain types)
Increased movement from blood into cells
An overactive thyroid gland (hyperthyroidism)
Insulin
Some medications used to treat asthma: albuterol, terbutaline, and theophylline