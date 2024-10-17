Nini Husababisha Ugonjwa wa Kuvimba kwa Mapafu Kutokana na Mzio?
Disease
Source of Dust Particles or Antigens
Bagassosis
Sugarcane
Bird fancier's lung, pigeon breeder's lung, hen worker's lung
Dusts from the droppings or feathers from parakeets, pigeons, and chickens
Cheese washer's lung
Cheese mold
Chemical worker's lung
Chemicals used in manufacturing polyurethane foam, molding, insulation, synthetic rubber, and packaging materials
Coffee worker's lung
Unroasted coffee beans
Cork worker's lung (suberosis)
Moldy cork
Farmer's lung
Moldy hay
Hot tub lung
Bacteria-contaminated hot tubs and therapy pools
Humidifier lung
Humidifiers and air conditioners
Maple bark stripper's lung
Infected maple bark
Malt worker's lung
Moldy barley or malt
Miller's lung
Weevil-infested wheat flour
Mushroom worker's lung
Mushroom compost
Sequoiosis
Moldy sawdust from redwoods
Woodworker's lung
Wood dust