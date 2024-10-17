ruka kwa maudhui makuu
Mwongozo wa MSDToleo la Mtumiaji
Nini Kinachoweza Kusababisha Upunguzu wa Zinki?

Cause

Examples

Diet (an uncommon cause in places where people eat a balanced diet)

Insufficient consumption of meat and other proteins

Consumption of foods that contain phytates (which inhibit absorption), such as whole grains, cereals, corn, rice, beans, soybeans, other legumes, and nuts

Disorders

Alcohol use disorder

Bloodstream infection (sepsis)

Chronic kidney disease

Diabetes mellitus

Disorders that impair absorption (malabsorption)

Liver disorders

Pancreatic disorders

Sickle cell disease

Treatments

Diuretics

Intravenous feedings for a long time

