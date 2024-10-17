Nini Kinachoweza Kusababisha Upunguzu wa Zinki?
Cause
Examples
Diet (an uncommon cause in places where people eat a balanced diet)
Insufficient consumption of meat and other proteins
Consumption of foods that contain phytates (which inhibit absorption), such as whole grains, cereals, corn, rice, beans, soybeans, other legumes, and nuts
Disorders
Bloodstream infection (sepsis)
Disorders that impair absorption (malabsorption)
Liver disorders
Pancreatic disorders
Treatments
Diuretics
Intravenous feedings for a long time