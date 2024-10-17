ruka kwa maudhui makuu
Mwongozo wa MSD
Kuelewa Misamiati ya Kimatibabu kwa Masuala ya Mzunguko wa Hedhi

Term

Description

Amenorrhea

No periods

Primary amenorrhea

Periods never started at puberty

Secondary amenorrhea

Periods started at puberty but have stopped

Abnormal uterine (vaginal) bleeding

Any type of bleeding from the uterus that does not follow the normal pattern for menstrual cycles (such as heavy, long, or irregular bleeding); bleeding exits through the vagina, so it is often called vaginal bleeding

Heavy menstrual bleeding (also called menorrhagia)

Unusually long and/or heavy periods

Ovulatory dysfunction

Irregular or absent periods because ovulation (releasing an egg from the ovary) is not occurring on a regular schedule

Intermenstrual bleeding

Bleeding in between periods

Dysmenorrhea

Menstrual cramps or painful periods

Premenstrual syndrome (PMS)

Physical and psychological symptoms that occur before the start of a period

Premenstrual dysphoric disorder

A severe form of PMS with intense mood and emotional symptoms (psychological symptoms) that occur before the start of a period, end when or shortly after the period starts, and interfere with or impact daily activities and/or relationships

Perimenopause

The transitional period leading up to menopause; usually occurs several years before and up to 1 year after the last menstrual period

Menopause

Occurs when ovaries stop releasing eggs, leading to the cessation of menstruation and defined as 12 months after the last period

Postmenopausal bleeding

Bleeding that occurs after menopause

