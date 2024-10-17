Aina za Mucopolysaccharidoses
Disease Name
Comments
Hurler syndrome (MPS IH)
Scheie syndrome (MPS IS)
Hurler-Scheie syndrome (MPS IH/S)
Start of disease: In Hurler syndrome, during the first year of life
In Scheie syndrome, after 5 years of age
In Hurler-Scheie syndrome, at 3–8 years of age
Some symptoms: Cloudy corneas, stiff joints, heavy facial features, coarse hair, large tongue, intellectual disability, heart disease, hearing and vision impairment, inguinal and umbilical hernia, sleep apnea, fluid on the brain
Treatment: Symptom relief
Enzyme replacement with laronidase
Stem cell transplantation or bone marrow transplantation
Hunter syndrome (MPS II)
Start of disease: Between 2–4 years of age
Some symptoms: Similar to Hurler syndrome but milder and no cloudy corneas
In the mild form, normal intelligence
In the severe form, worsening intellectual and physical disability, death before 15 years of age
Treatment: Symptom relief
Enzyme replacement with idursulfase
Stem cell transplantation or bone marrow transplantation
Sanfilippo syndrome (MPS III)*
Start of disease: Between 2–6 years of age
Some symptoms: Similar to Hurler syndrome but with severe intellectual disability
Treatment: Symptom relief
Morquio syndrome (MPS IV)†
Start of disease: Between 1–4 years of age
Some symptoms: Similar to Hurler syndrome but with severe bone changes including underdeveloped bones at the top of the spine; possibly normal intelligence
Treatment: Symptom relief
For type IVA, enzyme replacement with elosulfase alfa
Maroteaux-Lamy syndrome (MPS VI)
Start of disease: Varies but can be similar to Hurler syndrome
Some symptoms: Similar to Hurler syndrome but normal intelligence
Treatment: Symptom relief
Enzyme replacement with galsulfase
Sly syndrome (MPS VII)
Start of disease: Between 1–4 years of age
Some symptoms: Similar to Hurler syndrome but more variation in severity
Treatment: Symptom relief
Stem cell transplantation or bone marrow transplantation
Hyaluronidase deficiency (MPS IX)
Start of disease: At 6 months of age
Some symptoms: Tumors in the soft tissues around joints, abnormally formed features, short stature, normal intelligence
Treatment: Not established
* This mucopolysaccharidosis also includes types IIIA, IIIB, IIIC, and IIID.
† This mucopolysaccharidosis also includes types IVA and IVB.