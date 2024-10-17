Aina za Huduma za Muda Mrefu
Type
Services
Typical Living Arrangement
Funding
Meals (in a common dining room or in the person’s room)
Social and recreational activities
Help with daily activities
In some facilities, monitoring for emergencies (such as intercoms and personal emergency response systems), services of nurses and physical therapists, and 24-hour supervision if needed
Apartments or occasionally just a bedroom with a private bath
Mostly private funds or long-term care insurance
Help from Medicaid in some states
Meals (typically in a common dining room or, in special circumstances, the person’s room)
Transportation to medical appointments or shops
Social activities
Help with personal care and sometimes help with taking medications (for example, reminding people to take their medications)
Rooms on a common hallway
Mostly private funds
Meals (usually in a common dining room, except for residents who need more care and who have meals in their room)
Transportation
Social and recreational activities
As much help with daily activities and health care as needed
Varied arrangement according to need
Mostly private funds
Help from Medicare and Medicaid for skilled nursing care when it is needed
Meals
Help with daily activities
24-hour skilled nursing care
Rehabilitation (physical, occupational, respiratory, and speech therapies)
Hospice care
Oversight by a doctor
Rooms on a common hallway
Private funds
Medicaid
Medicare for skilled care for a short time in certified nursing homes if care is needed daily after a hospital stay lasting 3 days or more (waiver of the 3-day hospital stay available in some cases, including with some Medicare Advantage plans)