Aina ya Viumbe wenye Maambukizi

Type

Description

Examples

Some Disorders That Can Result

Bacteria

Bacteria are microscopic, single-celled organisms without a nucleus.

Streptococcus pyogenes

Pharyngitis (strep throat)

Escherichia coli

Urinary tract infections

Viruses

Viruses are small infectious organisms—much smaller than a fungus or bacterium. They cannot reproduce on their own. They must invade a living cell and use that cell’s machinery to reproduce.

Varicella-zoster virus

Chickenpox and shingles

Rhinovirus

The common cold

Fungi

Fungi are living organisms, but they are not plants or animals. Their size ranges from microscopic to easily seen with the naked eye. They include yeasts, molds, and mushrooms.

Candida albicans

Vaginal yeast infections

Trichophyton

Athlete’s foot

Parasites

Parasites are organisms that survive by living inside another usually much larger organism (the host). They include worms and single-celled organisms called protozoa (which, unlike bacteria, have a nucleus).

Enterobius vermicularis (a species of pinworm)

Itching around the anus

Plasmodium falciparum (a species of protozoa)

Malaria

