Mwongozo wa MSDToleo la Mtumiaji
Aina za Dalili za Ehlers-Danlos

Classical

Fragile skin

Scars that appear sunken into the skin

Extra-flexible joints

Vascular

Fragile blood vessels that may bulge, separate, or rupture

Easy bruising

Rupture of organs including the colon, uterus, muscles, and tendons

Air in the space that surrounds the lungs (pneumothorax)

Arthrochalasia

Extremely flexible joints with dislocations

Dislocated hip at birth (developmental dysplasia of the hip)

Fragile tissues with scars that appear to be sunken into the skin

Dermatosparaxis

Extremely fragile skin with loose, excessive skin and severe bruising

Characteristic head and facial features (large soft spot between the skull bones in babies, inner corners of eyelids turn down, and bluish whites of the eyes)

Short limbs

Cardiac valvular

Severe heart valve leakage

Extra-flexible joints

Kyphoscoliotic

Reduced muscle tone (hypotonia) present at birth

A humpback and curving of the spine (kyphoscoliosis) present at birth or early childhood

Extra-flexible joints

Classical-like

Stretchy, soft skin, but with no scars

Foot deformities (broad front of the foot, short toes, flat arches, bunions, and raised spots on the heels)

Leg swelling

Myopathic

Reduced muscle tone (hypotonia) present at birth

Tight joints that do not open fully

Extra-flexible joints

Musculocontractural

Multiple tight joints that do not open fully, present at birth

Characteristic head and facial features (large soft spot between the skull bones in babies, inner corners of eyelids turn down, bluish whites of the eyes, and others)

Fragile stretchy skin with easy bruising

Spondylodysplastic

Short height that gets worse with age

Muscle weakness

Bowed (bent) limbs

Some features of the spondylodysplastic type depend on the specific gene abnormality

Brittle cornea syndrome

Cornea (front of the eye) is thin and can rupture, and the retina (back of the eye) can detach

Hearing loss

Periodontal

Severe gum disease with tooth loss (periodontitis) that begins early in childhood

Discolored patches of skin on the shins

Stretchy skin with easy bruising

Hypermobile

Extra-flexible and unstable joints

Chronic pain

Classical-like type 2 (provisional)*

Scars that appear sunken into the skin

Extra-flexible joints

Foot deformities (broad front of the foot, short toes, flat arches, bunions, and raised spots on heels)

Decreased bone density (osteopenia)

* This type is not officially recognized.

