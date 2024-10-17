Kutibu Saratani ya Matiti Kulingana na Aina na Hatua Ilipo
Type
Possible Treatments
Ductal carcinoma in situ (cancer confined to the milk ducts of the breast)
Lumpectomy (breast-conserving surgery to remove tumor and some surrounding tissue) or mastectomy
Sometimes hormone blockers (medications, such as tamoxifen or aromatase inhibitors, that affect hormones)
Lobular carcinoma in situ, classic (abnormal cells confined to the milk-producing glands of the breast)
Sometimes surgery to check for cancer
If no cancer is detected, observation plus regular examinations and mammograms
Tamoxifen or, for some postmenopausal women, raloxifene or an aromatase inhibitor (such as anastrozole, exemestane, or letrozole) to reduce the risk of invasive cancer
Rarely, bilateral mastectomy (removal of both breasts) to prevent invasive cancers
Lobular carcinoma in situ, pleomorphic (which, unlike the classic type, leads to invasive cancer)
Surgery to remove the abnormal area and some of the tissue around it
Sometimes tamoxifen or raloxifene to try to prevent cancer from developing
Stages I and II (early-stage) cancer
Lumpectomy, followed by radiation therapy
Mastectomy with or without breast reconstruction
After surgery, chemotherapy, hormone blockers, anti-HER2 medications (such as trastuzumab), or a combination
Sometimes, neoadjuvant therapy (chemotherapy before surgery) to reduce tumor size and optimize the chances for breast-conserving surgery
Stage III (locally advanced) cancer (including inflammatory breast cancer)
Often, chemotherapy or sometimes hormone blockers before surgery to reduce tumor size
Lumpectomy or mastectomy, if the tumor is small enough to be completely removed
Usually, radiation therapy after surgery
Sometimes chemotherapy, hormone blockers, or both after surgery
Stage IV (metastatic) cancer or cancer that recurs
For estrogen receptor–positive tumors, hormone blockers or removal or suppression of ovaries
Chemotherapy
For HER2 receptor–positive tumors, trastuzumab, sometimes with pertuzumab
Radiation therapy for the following:
For metastases to bone, bisphosphonates (such as zoledronate or pamidronate) given intravenously to reduce bone pain and bone loss