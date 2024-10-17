Tigecycline
Common Uses
Some Potential Side Effects
Complicated abdominal infections and complicated skin infections due to susceptible bacteria, such as Escherichia coli, Staphylococcus aureus (including those resistant to methicillin [such as MRSA]), and bacteria that require little or no oxygen to live (anaerobes)
Pneumonia
Gastrointestinal upset
Sensitivity to sunlight
Permanent staining of teeth in the fetus if used late in pregnancy or if taken by children under 8 years of age
A higher risk of death than other antibiotics (thus tigecycline is used only if no alternatives are available)