Lugha ya Madaktari wa Meno
What Most People Call It
What Dentists Call It
Adult tooth
Permanent tooth
Aligners
Aligners or orthodontic appliances
Baby tooth
Deciduous tooth
Back teeth
Molars and premolars
Bite
Occlusion
Braces
Orthodontic bands and wires or appliances
Cap
Crown
Caries
Cleaning
Prophylaxis
Composite filling
Composite resin
Eye teeth
Canines or cuspids
Filling
Restoration
Front teeth
Incisors and canines
Gums
Gingivae
Gum disease
Periodontal disease, periodontitis, or gingivitis
Harelip
Cleft lip
Laughing gas
Nitrous oxide
Lower jaw
Mandible
Plate
Complete or partial denture (removable)
Roof of the mouth
Palate
Side teeth
Bicuspids or premolars
Silver filling
Amalgam restoration
Tartar
Calculus
Uneven bite
Upper jaw
Maxilla