Kuangazia Kuzeeka: Dundumio Lisiloamilifu kwa Wazee
Many older adults have some degree of hypothyroidism. About 10% of women and 6% of men are affected.
Typical symptoms of hypothyroidism, such as weight gain, muscle cramps, tingling of the hands, and the inability to tolerate cold, are less common among older adults. When such symptoms do occur among older adults, they are sometimes less obvious.
Older adults may also have less typical symptoms. For example, they may lose weight or become confused, and they may have a decreased appetite, joint stiffness, joint or muscle pains, weakness, and a tendency to fall.
Because symptoms in older adults can be different from those in younger adults, are often subtle and vague, and are common among older adults who do not have hypothyroidism, doctors may not recognize these symptoms as being caused by hypothyroidism. Some experts recommend screening for thyroid disease every year in people older than 70 years. However, several medical organizations have examined the pros and cons of such screening and recommend against such screening in people without any suggestive symptoms or signs of thyroid disease.