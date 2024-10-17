ruka kwa maudhui makuu
Baadhi ya Aina za Magonjwa ya Hifadhi ya Glaikojeni

Name*

Affected Organs, Tissues, or Cells

Symptoms

GSD 0

Liver or muscle

Episodes of low blood sugar levels (hypoglycemia) during fasting if the liver is affected

GSD I (von Gierke disease)

Type Ia

Liver and kidney

Enlarged liver and kidney, slowed growth, very low blood sugar levels, and abnormally high levels of acid, fats, and uric acid in blood

Type Ib

Liver and white blood cells

Same as in von Gierke disease

Low white blood cell count, recurring infections, and inflammatory bowel disease

GSD II (Pompe disease)

All organs

Enlarged liver and heart and muscle weakness

GSD III (Cori disease, Forbes disease)

Liver, muscle, and heart

Enlarged liver or cirrhosis, low blood sugar levels, muscle damage, heart damage, and weak bones in some people

GSD IV (Andersen disease)

Liver, muscle, and most tissues

Cirrhosis, muscle damage, and delayed growth and development

GSD V (McArdle disease)

Muscle

Muscle cramps or weakness during physical activity

GSD VI (Hers disease)

Liver

Enlarged liver

Episodes of low blood sugar during fasting

Often no symptoms

GSD VII (Tarui disease)

Skeletal muscle and red blood cells

Muscle cramps during physical activity and red blood cell destruction (hemolysis)

GSD VIII/IX

Liver

Kidneys

Enlarged liver

Low blood sugar

Kidney problems

Short stature

Rickets, weak bones

* There are many different glycogen storage diseases. Each is identified by a Roman numeral.

GSD = glycogen storage disease.

