* At a dose level used for general menopausal symptoms, estrogen therapy used alone (without a progestogen) can cause cancer of the uterine lining (endometrial cancer) in women with a uterus (have not had a hysterectomy).

† Lower doses of estrogen and estrogen given as a skin patch (transdermal) or vaginal ring have a lower risk of blood clots, stroke, and gallbladder disorders (such as gallstones) than when estrogen is taken as a pill.