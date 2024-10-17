Baadhi ya Dawa Zinazotumiwa Kutibu Dalili na Athari za Ukomo wa Hedhi
Medication
Benefits
Disadvantages
Treatment: General Menopausal Symptoms (such as hot flashes, mood changes, sleep issues)
Menopausal hormone therapy (previously called hormone replacement therapy)
Estrogen therapy, usually with a progestogen (estrogen is used alone only if a woman has had a hysterectomy [surgical removal of the uterus]*)
Relieves hot flashes, night sweats
Usually relieves vaginal dryness and pain during intercourse
Helps prevent osteoporosis and reduce the risk of bone fractures
Combination therapy (estrogen plus a progestogen):
Estrogen therapy alone:
Progestogen alone, includes synthetic progestins (such as medroxyprogesterone acetate) and natural progesterone (micronized progesterone)
Relieves hot flashes but is not as effective as estrogen therapy
Reduces the risk of endometrial cancer (cancer of the lining of the uterus)
An option for some women who are at high risk of forming blood clots and cannot use estrogen therapy
Does not relieve vaginal dryness
May cause abdominal bloating, breast tenderness, increased breast density, mood disturbances, and/or headache
May increase LDL (the unhealthy type of cholesterol) levels
May increase the risk of blood clots in the legs and lungs, but probably has less risk than estrogen therapy
Micronized progesterone: May have a less negative effect on mood and LDL cholesterol than synthetic progestins
May cause drowsiness (and so is usually taken at night)
Appears to have fewer side effects (such as moodiness, bloating, or breast tenderness) than synthetic progestins
Conjugated estrogen plus bazedoxifene
Conjugated estrogen plus bazedoxifene (a SERM)
Relieves hot flashes, night sweats
Improves sleep
Usually relieves vaginal dryness and pain during intercourse
Protects the uterus without the need for a progestogen
Helps prevent osteoporosis and reduce the risk of bone fractures
May increase the risk of blood clots in the legs and lungs
Does not appear to increase breast density or incidence of breast cancer
Less breast tenderness and breakthrough vaginal bleeding than with other types of hormone therapy
Nonhormonal medications
Antidepressants:
SSRIs, such as desvenlafaxine, fluoxetine, sertraline, low-dose paroxetine salt, and sustained-release paroxetine salt
SNRIs, such as venlafaxine
Relieve depression, anxiety, irritability, and insomnia
May be effective for relieving hot flashes
Side effects vary depending on the medication and may include sexual dysfunction, nausea, diarrhea, weight loss, weight gain, drowsiness, dry mouth, confusion, and increased or decreased blood pressure
Fezolinetant
Reduces hot flash frequency and severity
Side effects include abdominal pain, diarrhea, difficulty sleeping, back pain, hot flushes, and rare reports of liver injury.
Liver function tests are needed before starting and every 3 months for first 9 months of treatment
Gabapentin
May be effective for relieving hot flashes and night sweats
Side effects include drowsiness, dizziness, headache, rash, weight gain, or leg swelling
Treatment of vaginal and urinary tract symptoms
Low-dose vaginal estrogen therapy
Relieves vaginal dryness and pain during intercourse
Decreases incidence of recurrent urinary tract infections
Improves stress and urge urinary incontinence
Low-dose vaginal estrogen therapy is unlikely to increase the risk of estrogen sensitive cancers such as breast or uterine cancer.
Vaginal DHEA
Relieves vaginal dryness and pain during intercourse
Decreases incidence of recurrent urinary tract infections
Improves urge urinary incontinence
May cause increased vaginal discharge or changes in Pap test results
Ospemifene (a SERM)
Relieves pain during intercourse
Usually used by women who are not able to self-administer vaginal medications, estrogen, or DHEA (eg, if they have severe arthritis)
May worsen hot flashes temporarily
May increase the risk of blood clots in the legs and lungs
* At a dose level used for general menopausal symptoms, estrogen therapy used alone (without a progestogen) can cause cancer of the uterine lining (endometrial cancer) in women with a uterus (have not had a hysterectomy).
† Lower doses of estrogen and estrogen given as a skin patch (transdermal) or vaginal ring have a lower risk of blood clots, stroke, and gallbladder disorders (such as gallstones) than when estrogen is taken as a pill.
DHEA = dehydroepiandrosterone; HDL = high-density lipoprotein; LDL = low-density lipoprotein; SERM = selective estrogen receptor modulator; SNRI = serotonin-norepinephrine reuptake inhibitor; SSRI = selective serotonin reuptake inhibitor.