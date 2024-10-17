Baadhi ya Dawa Zinazoweza Kusababisha Kujikojolea Bila Kujizuia
Mechanism
Examples
Weakness of the urinary sphincter or pelvic muscles (bladder outlet incompetence)
Alpha-adrenergic blockers (such as alfuzosin, doxazosin, prazosin, tamsulosin, or terazosin), which relax the urinary sphincter
Hormone therapy (usually estrogen/progestin combination therapy taken by mouth), which can contribute to thinning of the pelvic muscles and supporting tissues
Misoprostol, which relaxes the urinary sphincter
Blockage (bladder outlet obstruction)
Alpha-adrenergic stimulants (such as pseudoephedrine), which can cause muscles in the bladder and prostate to contract
Underactivity of bladder wall muscles
Medications with anticholinergic effects (such as antihistamines, antipsychotic medications, benztropine, or tricyclic antidepressants), which inhibit bladder muscle contractions
Calcium channel blockers (such as diltiazem, nifedipine, or verapamil), which inhibit bladder muscle contractions
Opioids, which seem to inhibit bladder contractility