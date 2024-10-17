ruka kwa maudhui makuu
Baadhi ya Dawa Zinazoweza Kusababisha Kujikojolea Bila Kujizuia

Mechanism

Examples

Weakness of the urinary sphincter or pelvic muscles (bladder outlet incompetence)

Alpha-adrenergic blockers (such as alfuzosin, doxazosin, prazosin, tamsulosin, or terazosin), which relax the urinary sphincter

Hormone therapy (usually estrogen/progestin combination therapy taken by mouth), which can contribute to thinning of the pelvic muscles and supporting tissues

Misoprostol, which relaxes the urinary sphincter

Blockage (bladder outlet obstruction)

Alpha-adrenergic stimulants (such as pseudoephedrine), which can cause muscles in the bladder and prostate to contract

Underactivity of bladder wall muscles

Medications with anticholinergic effects (such as antihistamines, antipsychotic medications, benztropine, or tricyclic antidepressants), which inhibit bladder muscle contractions

Calcium channel blockers (such as diltiazem, nifedipine, or verapamil), which inhibit bladder muscle contractions

Opioids, which seem to inhibit bladder contractility

