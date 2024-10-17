ruka kwa maudhui makuu
Baadhi ya Sifa* za Ugonjwa wa Ini
Baadhi ya Sifa* za Ugonjwa wa Ini

Feature

Description

Jaundice

A yellowing of the skin and whites of the eyes

Cholestasis

Reduction or stoppage of bile flow

Hepatomegaly

Liver enlargement

Ascites

Accumulation of fluid within the abdomen, sometimes causing the abdomen to swell

Hepatic encephalopathy

Confusion caused by deterioration of brain function due to buildup of toxic substances in the blood, which are normally removed by the liver

Gastrointestinal bleeding

Bleeding in the esophagus and/or stomach, often from enlarged, twisted veins (varicose veins, or varices)

Portal hypertension

Abnormally high blood pressure in the veins that bring blood from the intestine to the liver (the portal vein and its branches)

Skin symptoms

Spiderlike blood vessels on the face and chest

Red palms

Bright red complexion

Itching

Blood abnormalities

A decreased number of red blood cells (anemia)

A decreased number of white blood cells (leukopenia)

A decreased number of platelets (thrombocytopenia)

A tendency to bleed (coagulopathy)

Hormonal abnormalities

High levels of insulin but a poor response to it (insulin resistance), leading to high blood sugar levels

Malfunction of the adrenal glands, leading to light-headedness when a person stands up, fatigue, and sometimes patches of dark skin

In women, ending of menstrual periods and decreased fertility

In men, erectile dysfunction and development of feminine characteristics (feminization), such as loss of muscle tissue, enlarged breasts, and shrunken testes

Heart and blood vessel abnormalities

An increase in heart rate and in the amount of blood pumped

Low blood pressure (hypotension)

General symptoms

Fatigue

Weakness

Weight loss

Poor appetite

Nausea

Fever

Abdominal pain

* Features include symptoms and results of the doctor's examination. Features mentioned are typical but not always present.

