Baadhi ya Mifano ya Kasoro za Kuzaliwa
Organ System
Birth Defect Examples*
What Happens
Treatment
Hypoplastic left heart syndrome
Underdevelopment of the left ventricle, leading to inability to pump blood to the body
Separate operations to rebuild the left ventricle or a heart transplant
A hole in, or weakening of, abdominal muscles, allowing internal abdominal organs to spill out (protrude) through the defect
Surgery to close the defect
The foot and ankle are twisted out of shape or position
Immobilization with a cast and physical therapy to stretch the foot and ankle
Sometimes surgery
Porencephaly
Brain tissue missing and replaced with fluid-filled sacs
No treatment available
Ventricular shunt may decrease pressure
The bones of the spine (vertebrae) do not close over the spinal cord
Surgery to cover the opening
A testis (testicle) remains in the abdomen or groin instead of descending into the scrotum before birth
About half will descend into the scrotum without treatment by 4 to 6 months
Surgery to move the testis into place
* These examples are only some of the many birth defects that can affect these organ systems.