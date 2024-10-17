Baadhi ya Dawa Zinazotumika Kutibu Hali ya Moyo Kushindwa Kufanya Kazi
Drug
Comments*
Aldosterone antagonists
Eplerenone
Spironolactone
These drugs block the action of the hormone aldosterone, which promotes salt and fluid retention and may have direct adverse effects on the heart.
Both are potassium-sparing diuretics and improve survival and reduce hospitalizations.
Eplerenone is less likely than spironolactone to cause breast tenderness or enlargement in men.
Angiotensin-converting enzyme (ACE) inhibitors
Captopril
Enalapril
Lisinopril
Perindopril
Quinapril
Ramipril
Trandolapril
ACE inhibitors cause blood vessels to widen (dilate), thus decreasing the amount of work the heart has to do.
They may also have direct beneficial effects on the heart.
These drugs are the mainstay of heart failure treatment.
They reduce symptoms and the need for hospitalization, and they prolong life.
Angiotensin II receptor blockers
Candesartan
Losartan
Valsartan
Angiotensin II receptor blockers have effects similar to those of ACE inhibitors and may be tolerated better.
They may be used in people who cannot take an ACE inhibitor.
Angiotensin receptor/neprilysin inhibitor
Valsartan plus sacubitril
The combination drug may be given to people who have systolic heart failure with mild or moderate symptoms. In these people, this combination drug prolongs life better than an ACE inhibitor used alone.
People should stop taking ACE inhibitors at least 36 hours before starting valsartan/sacubitril.
Beta-blockers
Bisoprolol
Carvedilol
Metoprolol
Beta-blockers slow the heart rate and block excessive stimulation of the heart.
These drugs are usually used with ACE inhibitors and provide an added benefit.
They may temporarily worsen symptoms but result in long-term improvement in heart function.
Cardiac glycoside
Digoxin
Cardiac glycosides, such as digoxin, increase the force of each heartbeat and slow the heart rate in people with atrial fibrillation.
Guanylate cyclase stimulator
Vericiguat
Causes widening of the artery transporting blood from the right side of the heart to the lungs
Loop diuretics
Bumetanide
Ethacrynic acid
Furosemide
Torsemide
These diuretics help the kidneys eliminate salt and water, thus decreasing the volume of fluid in the bloodstream.
Potassium-sparing diuretics
Amiloride
Triamterene
Because these diuretics prevent potassium loss, they may be given in addition to thiazide or loop diuretics, which cause potassium to be lost.
Spironolactone and eplerenone are potassium-sparing diuretics that are also aldosterone receptor blockers.
Sinus node inhibitor
Ivabradine
Ivabradine may be used in certain people who have systolic heart failure.
Sodium-glucose cotransporter-2 inhibitors
These drugs for diabetes also have beneficial effects in heart failure whether or not people have diabetes
Dapagliflozin
Typically are not used in people who have low blood pressure or poor kidney function
Empagliflozin
Typically are not used in people who have low blood pressure or poor kidney function
Thiazide and thiazide-like diuretics
Chlorthalidone
Hydrochlorothiazide
Indapamide
Metolazone
The effects of these diuretics are similar to loop diuretics. The two types of diuretics are particularly effective when used together.
Opioid
Morphine
Morphine may be given to relieve anxiety in a medical emergency, such as acute pulmonary edema.
Careful supervision is necessary.
Vasodilators
Hydralazine
Isosorbide dinitrate
Nitroglycerin
Vasodilators cause blood vessels to dilate.
These vasodilators are usually given to people who cannot take an ACE inhibitor or angiotensin II receptor blocker.
Nitroglycerin is particularly useful for people who have heart failure and angina and for those who have acute heart failure
The combination of hydralazine and nitrates has been shown to be effective, particularly in people of African descent
* Selected side effects for ACE inhibitors, angiotensin II receptor blockers, diuretics, and beta-blockers are listed in the table Antihypertensive Drugs.