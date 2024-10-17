ruka kwa maudhui makuu
Baadhi ya Matatizo Yanayoathiri Hasa Wazee

Disorder

Description

Alzheimer disease and other dementias

Memory and other mental functions are progressively lost.

Aortic aneurysm

The wall of the aorta bulges. If untreated, an aneurysm can rupture and lead to death.

Atrophic urethritis and vaginitis (now called genitourinary syndromes of menopause)

Tissues in the urethra thin, sometimes causing burning during urination. Tissues in the vagina thin, sometimes causing pain during intercourse.

Benign prostatic hyperplasia

The prostate gland enlarges, blocking the flow of urine out of the bladder.

Cataracts

The lens of the eye clouds, impairing vision.

Diabetes

The body does not respond to the insulin it produces. This disorder may begin during middle age. Treatment with insulin may not be required.

Glaucoma

The optic nerve is damaged because pressure in part of the eye is elevated. Vision is progressively reduced, and blindness can result. Glaucoma usually begins during middle age.

Osteoarthritis

The cartilage that lines the joints degenerates, causing pain. Osteoarthritis usually begins during middle age.

Osteoporosis

Bones become less dense and more fragile. As a result, fractures are more likely.

Parkinson disease

Nerve cells in the brain degenerate slowly and progressively, causing tremor, stiff (rigid) muscles, and difficulty moving and maintaining balance.

Pressure sores

The skin breaks down because prolonged pressure reduces blood flow to the affected area.

Prostate cancer

Cancer develops in the prostate gland and eventually interferes with the flow of urine.

Shingles (herpes zoster)

The chickenpox virus from an earlier infection is reactivated, causing blisters and sometimes long-lasting, excruciating pain.

Stroke

A blood vessel in the brain is blocked or ruptures. A stroke causes symptoms such as weakness or loss of sensation on one side of the body, problems with vision in one eye, difficulty speaking or understanding, loss of balance or coordination, or sudden severe headache.

Urinary incontinence

The flow of urine cannot be controlled, resulting in leakage.

