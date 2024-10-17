ruka kwa maudhui makuu
Baadhi ya Matatizo Ambapo Kuvimba kwa Mishipa ya Damu Kutokea

Disorder

Definition

Symptoms*

Behçet disease

Recurring mouth and genital sores related to chronic inflammation and blood clots in arteries and veins

Recurring mouth sores

Sores on the genital organs

Red, painful eyes

Rashes

Swollen, painful joints

Sometimes blood clots in arteries and veins

Eosinophilic granulomatosis with polyangiitis

Asthma or other allergic problems (such as chronic nasal inflammation) related to inflammation of blood vessels that damage the skin, nerves, lungs, and kidneys

Various symptoms depending on the organ affected

Facial pain

Shortness of breath

Rashes

Numbness, tingling, or weakness in a limb

Muscle and joint aches and pains

Abdominal pain

Giant cell arteritis

Inflammation of large- and medium-sized arteries in the head (including the sides of the temples), neck, upper body, and that supply the eyes

Headaches

Pain in the scalp

Pain in the jaw or tongue during chewing

Double or blurred vision

Without treatment, possibly irreversible vision loss

Granulomatosis with polyangiitis

Inflammation of the upper airway (such as the nose and sinuses), lungs, and kidneys related to inflammation of small- and medium-sized blood vessels

Various symptoms depending on the affected organ

Nosebleeds

Fluid in the ear

Chronic sinusitis

Cough, which sometimes brings up blood

Shortness of breath

Chest pain

Joint and muscle aches and pain

Rashes

Immunoglobulin A–associated vasculitis

Inflammation of small blood vessels in the skin, intestine, and kidneys

Usually in children

Hard, purple or brownish spots or blotches on the skin of the lower legs

Joint pains

Nausea

Abdominal pain

Blood in the stool or urine

Microscopic polyangiitis

Inflammation of small blood vessels, usually starting in the lungs and kidneys

Shortness of breath

Swelling in the legs

Purplish or brownish bumps or spots on the skin

Numbness, tingling, or weakness in a limb

Polyarteritis nodosa

Inflammation of medium-sized arteries

Fatigue, fever, and weight loss

Muscle and joint pain

Various symptoms depending on the organ affected

Abdominal pain

High blood pressure

Numbness, tingling, or weakness in a limb

Polymyalgia rheumatica

Inflammation of the lining of joints

Severe pain and stiffness in muscles of the neck, back, shoulders, and hips

Sometimes symptoms of giant cell arteritis, which may lead to blindness

Sometimes mild arthritis

Takayasu arteritis

Inflammation of the aorta, the arteries that branch off from the aorta, and the pulmonary arteries

Usually in young women

Pain and fatigue in the arms or legs when they are used

Dizziness

Strokes

High blood pressure

* Many of these disorders also cause general symptoms, such as fever, fatigue, loss of appetite, and weight loss.

