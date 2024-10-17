Baadhi ya Visababishaji vya Kuvuja Damu Ukeni kwa Vichanga na Watoto
Cause
Common Features*
Diagnostic Approach
During infancy
Exposure to the mother's estrogen before birth
A small amount of bleeding during the first 1–2 weeks of life
A doctor's evaluation
During childhood
A foreign object in the vagina
Usually a foul-smelling discharge, often containing small amounts of blood
Sometimes a history of having inserted an object into the vagina
A doctor's evaluation
Sometimes a pelvic examination after the girl is sedated or given a general anesthetic
Development of breasts and appearance of pubic and underarm hair (as occurs during puberty) at a young age
A doctor's evaluation
X-rays of the hand and wrist to check for speeded-up growth of bones
Blood tests to measure hormone levels
Physical trauma (including sexual abuse)
Recent history of a fall or other possible cause of injury to the vaginal area
Difficulty walking or sitting and/or bruises or tears around the genitals, anus, or mouth
Vaginal discharge or redness
A doctor's evaluation
Prolapse (protrusion) of the lining of the urethra)
Small amount vaginal bleeding or blood on toilet paper or in toilet after urination
Sometimes pain with urination
A doctor's evaluation
Urine culture (to evaluate for urinary tract infection)
Dermatitis (allergic reaction or irritation of the vagina or genital area caused by chemicals)
Sometimes vaginal or vulvar bleeding
Vaginal or vulvar redness and/or swelling
Sometimes vaginal or vulvar itching or vaginal discharge
A doctor's evaluation
Identifying products (such as toilet paper, soaps, bubble bath, laundry detergent) that come into contact with the genital area that may be the cause and stopping their use
White patches on the vulva
Vulvar itching
Usually a doctor's evaluation alone
Sometimes a biopsy
Gynecologic cancer (rare in children)
A mass visible at the opening of the vagina
Persistent abdominal pain or swelling
A doctor's evaluation
Sometimes an ultrasound of the pelvic area and abdomen
* Features include symptoms and results of the doctor's examination. Features mentioned are typical but not always present.