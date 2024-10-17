Baadhi ya Visababishaji na Sifa za Mboni Zisizolingana
Cause
Common Features*
Adie (tonic) pupil (a pupil that does not constrict normally in response to light)
One or both pupils are too wide, do not fully constrict in response to light, and widen slowly after being constricted by light
No other symptoms
Argyll Robertson pupil
Pupil that constricts better to accommodation (when a doctor's finger moves towards the eye) than to light
History of syphilis
Birth defects of the iris
Features that are present lifelong
Usually other birth defects
Chemicals and medications (including scopolamine patches, cocaine, pilocarpine, medications in animal flea collars or sprays, certain aerosol medications for asthma or COPD such as ipratropium or tiotropium, and organophosphate insecticides) if they contact the eye and some eye drops
In people who use or have been exposed to these substances
Sometimes difficulty focusing, particularly on nearby objects
Horner syndrome (disruption of certain nerve fibers that connect the eye and the brain)
On one side of the face, a drooping eyelid, a small pupil that is slow to widen in response to darkness, and decreased sweating
If the cause of Horner syndrome is a disorder (such as migraines or a lung tumor) or an injury, other symptoms
An eye injury or eye surgery
In people who have had an eye injury or eye surgery
Sometimes pain with exposure to bright light and/or eye redness
Physiologic anisocoria (pupils that are normally different sizes)
Present for a long time
No symptoms or abnormalities found during the examination
A difference of less than 1/16 inch (about 1 millimeter) in pupil size and pupils that constrict normally in response to light
Double vision and a drooping eyelid
Sometimes, in people who have had a head injury or who have a bulge (aneurysm) in an artery supplying the brain, bleeding in the brain, diabetes or hypertension that affects the blood vessels, or a brain tumor
* Features include symptoms and the results of the doctor's examination. Features mentioned are typical but not always present.
COPD = chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.