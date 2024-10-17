Baadhi ya Sababu na Sifa za Kuvimba
Cause
Common Features*
Tests†
Angioedema (allergic, idiopathic, or hereditary)
Painless swelling, most often affecting the face, lips, and sometimes tongue
Sometimes itching or tight sensation
Swelling that does not remain indented after being pressed (nonpitting swelling)
Only a doctor's examination
A blood clot in a deep-lying vein in a leg (typically), an arm, or the pelvis (deep vein thrombosis)
Sudden swelling
Usually pain, redness or darkness, warmth, and/or tenderness in the affected area
If the clot travels and blocks an artery to the lung (pulmonary embolism), usually shortness of breath and sometimes coughing up blood
Sometimes in people who have risk factors for blood clots, such as recent surgery, an injury, bed rest, a cast on a leg, hormone therapy, cancer, smoking, or a period of immobility such as a long airplane flight
Ultrasound study
Sometimes a blood test to detect blood clots (D-dimer)
Chronic venous insufficiency (causing blood to pool in the legs)
Swelling in one or both ankles or legs
Chronic mild discomfort, aching, or cramps in the legs but no pain
Sometimes reddish brown, leathery areas on the skin and shallow sores on the lower legs
Often varicose veins
Only a doctor's examination
Medications (such as minoxidil, nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs, estrogens, fludrocortisone, and some calcium channel blockers)
Painless swelling in both legs and feet
Only a doctor's examination
Painless swelling in both legs and feet
Often shortness of breath during exertion or while lying down and during sleep
Often in people known to have heart disease and/or high blood pressure
Chest x-ray study
ECG
Echocardiography
Infection of the skin (cellulitis)
An irregular area of redness or darkness, warmth, and tenderness on part of one limb
Swelling
Sometimes fever
Only a doctor's examination
Infection deep under the skin or in the muscles (rare)
Deep, constant pain in one limb
Redness or darkness, warmth, tenderness and swelling that can feel tight
Signs of severe illness (such as fever, confusion, and a rapid heart rate)
Sometimes a foul discharge, blisters, or areas of blackened, dead skin
Blood and tissue cultures
X-ray studies
Sometimes MRI
Kidney disease (mainly nephrotic syndrome)
Widespread, painless swelling
Often fluid within the abdomen (ascites)
Sometimes puffiness around the eyes or frothy urine
Blood tests to evaluate kidney function
Measurement of protein in a urine specimen
Liver disease if chronic
Widespread, painless swelling
Often fluid within the abdomen (ascites)
Causes that are often apparent based on history (such as alcohol use disorder or hepatitis)
Sometimes small spiderlike blood vessels that are visible in the skin (spider angiomas), reddening of the palms and, in men, breast enlargement and a decrease in the size of the testes
Measurement of albumin in the blood
Other blood tests to evaluate the liver
Lymphatic vessel obstruction due to surgery or radiation therapy for cancer
Painless swelling of one limb
A cause (surgery or radiation therapy) that is apparent based on history
Only a doctor's examination
Lymphatic filariasis (a lymph vessel infection due to certain parasitic worms)
Painless swelling of one limb and sometimes the genitals
In people who have been in a country where filariasis is common
Examination of a blood sample under a microscope
Normal swelling
A small amount of swelling of both feet and/or ankles that occurs at the end of the day, especially after sitting or standing, and resolves by morning
No pain, redness, or other symptoms
Only a doctor's examination
Pregnancy or a normal premenstrual symptom
Painless swelling in both legs and feet
Usually relieved to some extent by rest and leg elevation
In women known to be pregnant or about to have a menstrual period
Only a doctor's examination
Pregnancy, with preeclampsia
Painless swelling in both legs and feet and sometimes hands
High blood pressure (often new)
Usually occurring during the third trimester of pregnancy
Measurement of protein in urine
Pressure on a vein (for example, by a tumor, pregnancy, or extreme abdominal obesity)
Painless swelling that develops slowly
Ultrasound study or CT if a tumor is suspected
* Features include symptoms and the results of the doctor's examination. Features mentioned are typical but not always present.
† A doctor's examination is always done. In most people with swelling, doctors do a complete blood count, other blood tests, and urinalysis (to check for protein in the urine).
CT = computed tomography; ECG = electrocardiography; MRI = magnetic resonance imaging.