* Features include symptoms and the results of the doctor's examination. Features mentioned are typical but not always present. Features overlap between causes.

† Although a doctor's examination with an audiogram should always be done, it is only mentioned in this column if the diagnosis can sometimes be made only by the doctor's examination with an audiogram, without any additional testing. In other words, additional tests may not be needed.

‡ Rarely, sudden hearing loss is the first symptom of a disorder that usually has other symptoms first. Symptoms typical of these disorders may not be present at all. However, some people disregard mild symptoms that may be discovered by the doctor through careful questioning and examination.