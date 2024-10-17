Baadhi ya Sababu na Sifa za Mpapatiko wa Moyo
Feature*
Possible Cause
Perception of an occasional skipped heartbeat
Sudden episodes of rapid heartbeats that abruptly slow to the normal rate; often in people who have had previous episodes of rapid heartbeats
PSVT or Wolff-Parkinson-White syndrome
Less often ventricular tachycardia or congenital long QT syndrome
A constant sensation of rapid, irregular heartbeats
Fainting during palpitations
Ventricular tachycardia, inherited cardiomyopathies (including hypertrophic cardiomyopathy and arrhythmogenic right ventricular cardiomyopathy), atrial fibrillation, cardiac channelopathies (including long QT syndrome and Brugada syndrome)
Palpitations during exercise or an emotional situation
Sinus tachycardia (the heart's normal response to stress), particularly common in healthy people
Abnormal heart rhythm caused by a decrease in blood flow triggered by exercise, more common in people who have coronary artery disease or congenital heart diseases
In people with a family history of fainting or sudden death
Cardiac channelopathies (including Brugada syndrome and congenital long QT syndrome), or inherited arrhythmogenic cardiomyopathies, including dilated or hypertrophic cardiomyopathy
In people who are bleeding, have a fever, are in pain, or have lost fluids (as may result from vomiting or diarrhea)
Sinus tachycardia
Intolerance of heat, weight loss, bulging eyeballs, and tenderness and/or swelling in the front of the neck
Sinus tachycardia or atrial fibrillation due to hyperthyroidism
* A doctor's examination is always done. Features include symptoms and the results of the doctor's examination. Features mentioned are typical but not always present.
PSVT = paroxysmal supraventricular tachycardia.