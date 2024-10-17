* Features include symptoms and the results of the doctor's examination. Features mentioned are typical but not always present.

† X-rays are often unnecessary. If fluid is in the joint, the fluid often needs to be removed for testing.

‡ Symptoms may begin suddenly, but the disorder is typically chronic or comes and goes.

§ Autoantibodies are antibodies directed against a person's own tissues. Examples include antinuclear antibodies, anti–double-stranded DNA, anticyclic citrullinated peptide, and rheumatoid factor.