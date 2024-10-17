Baadhi ya Visababishaji na Sifa za Maumivu kwenye Zaidi ya Kiungo Kimoja
Cause
Common Features*
Tests†
Disorders usually causing symmetric joint pain
Joints not inflamed
Chronic widespread pain and tenderness of muscles (that may involve joints and/or the back)
Fatigue
Sometimes irritable bowel syndrome or sleep disturbances
Usually chronic, often affecting women
Often depression or other mood disorders
Sometimes testing unnecessary
Infectious arthritis caused by viruses
Joint pain with or without inflammation, typically developing over hours or days
Other symptoms of viral infection (for example, hepatitis B may cause jaundice, hepatitis C may cause purple blotches on legs, and HIV causes swollen lymph nodes)
Analysis of joint fluid
Blood tests to identify the virus (most often hepatitis C or B or parvovirus)
Chronic,‡ symmetric joint inflammation during childhood
Lower back pain
Swollen glands throughout the body or episodes of fever
An enlarged liver and spleen
Excess fluid around the heart or lungs
Rash or eye pain and redness
Blood tests for autoantibodies§
Other diseases that cause joint inflammation (such as Sjögren syndrome and systemic sclerosis)
Pain in many joints with or without mild swelling
Blood tests for autoantibodies§
Chronic,‡ symmetric inflammation of small and large joints
Fatigue and morning stiffness
Eventually, deformity of joints (particularly the knuckles and wrist joints)
Sometimes hard swellings under the skin and carpal tunnel syndrome
More common among young adults but can affect people aged 60 or older
X-rays
Blood tests for autoantibodies§
Serum sickness (a reaction by the immune system against large amounts of foreign proteins in the bloodstream)
Pain and inflammation in several joints
Fever, rash, and swollen glands
In people known to have been exposed to foreign proteins (for example, from a blood transfusion) up to 21 days before the start of symptoms
Sometimes blood tests
Syndromes that cause unusual joint flexibility (such as Ehlers-Danlos syndrome)
Usually pain in many joints
Joint inflammation very uncommon
Increased looseness (laxity) of skin
In people known to have a history of recurring joint dislocations or misalignment
In people known to have affected family members
Sometimes genetic testing
Systemic lupus erythematosus and other, less common, autoimmune diseases (for example, autoimmune myositis, Sjögren syndrome, and vasculitis such as immunoglobulin─A associated vasculitis)
Joint pain‡ with or without inflammation that can occur when the disorder flares up
Other symptoms depending on specific autoimmune disease, such as skin changes; abdominal pain; muscle soreness; kidney disease; fluid around the lungs, heart, or other organs (serositis); or dry eyes and dry mouth
Blood tests for various autoantibodies§
Sometimes biopsy of skin, kidney, or other involved organs
Analysis of urine
Disorders usually causing asymmetric joint pain
Involvement of the large joints
Lower back pain in most people
Eye redness and pain (iritis)
Achilles tendinitis
Leakage of blood back through the aortic valve (aortic insufficiency)
X-rays
Sometimes CT or MRI
Chronic‡ or recurrent mouth and genital ulcers
Sometimes eye pain and redness
Often begins in the 20s
Usually in parts of Asia and the middle east (relatively rare in the United States)
Sometimes testing unnecessary
Gout and related disorders (for example, calcium pyrophosphate arthritis )
Sudden and severe pain, warmth, and swelling (particularly in the big toe or knee, but can be almost any joint)
Sometimes fever
Often only one joint affected, but sometimes many
Tests of joint fluid
Infective endocarditis (infection of the lining of the heart and usually also of the heart valves)
Joint pain and swelling
Fever, night sweats, rash, weight loss, and heart murmur are common
Blood tests
Echocardiography
Chronic pain, most often in the knees and hips and small joints in the fingers, which may also be enlarged and slightly deformed
No redness
Often back and neck pain
X-rays
Psoriasis (sometimes with few or no skin lesions)
Sometimes chronic,‡ symmetric inflammation of joints
Chronic deformities of fingers, toes, and nails
Tendinitis
Eye redness and pain
X-rays
Reactive arthritis and inflammatory bowel disease-related arthritis
Sudden pain, usually involving the large joints of the legs or feet, often 1 to 3 weeks after an infection of the gastrointestinal tract (such as gastroenteritis) or genitourinary tract (such as urethritis)
Sometimes involvement of the spine
Tests for sexually transmitted infections
* Features include symptoms and the results of the doctor's examination. Features mentioned are typical but not always present.
† X-rays are often unnecessary. If fluid is in the joint, the fluid often needs to be removed for testing.
‡ Symptoms may begin suddenly, but the disorder is typically chronic or comes and goes.
§ Autoantibodies are antibodies directed against a person's own tissues. Examples include antinuclear antibodies, anti–double-stranded DNA, anticyclic citrullinated peptide, and rheumatoid factor.
CT = computed tomography; MRI = magnetic resonance imaging.