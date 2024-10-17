Baadhi ya Sababu na Sifa za Kichefuchefu na Kutapika
Cause
Common Features*
Tests†
Digestive tract disorders
Appendicitis or another sudden, severe disorder within the abdomen (such as a perforated intestine, gallbladder inflammation, or pancreatitis)
Significant abdominal pain
Abdomen that is tender to the touch
Abdominal imaging tests (such as x-rays, ultrasonography, and/or CT)
No bowel movements and no flatus
Cramping abdominal pain that comes and goes
Distended abdomen
Usually in people who are known to have a hernia or who have had abdominal surgery
Abdominal x-rays taken with the person in flat and upright positions
Vomiting and diarrhea
Little or no abdominal pain (except during vomiting)
Rarely fever or blood in stool
Normal abdominal examination
A doctor’s examination
Gastroparesis (poor stomach emptying)
Vomiting of partially digested food a few hours after ingestion
Often occurs in diabetics who have elevated blood sugar (glucose) or after abdominal surgery
A doctor’s examination
Abdominal x-rays taken when the person is laying down and when upright
Nuclear scanning to evaluate stomach emptying in people who may have gastroparesis
Mild to moderate nausea for many days and sometimes vomiting
A general feeling of illness (malaise)
Darkening of the urine, then yellowing of the skin and whites of the eyes (jaundice)
Loss of appetite
Mild discomfort in the upper right part of the abdomen
Blood tests
Ileus (temporary absence of the contractile movements of the intestine)
Vomiting and abdominal bloating
May occur after surgery, in severe illness, or with severe electrolyte disturbances
X-rays or CT scan
Ingestion of a toxin (there are many that cause vomiting―common examples include alcohol, aspirin, iron, lead, or insecticides)
Ingestion usually clear based on the person's history
Various other symptoms depending on the substance ingested
Depends on the substance ingested but may include blood tests and liver function tests
Brain and nervous system disorders
Head injury (such as caused by a recent motor vehicle crash, sports injury, or fall)
Injury clear based on the person's history
Often headache, confusion, and difficulty remembering recent events
CT of the head
Sudden, often severe headache
Confusion
CT of the head
Spinal tap if CT results are normal
Brain infection (such as meningitis)
Gradual headache and confusion
Often fever and pain with tilting head forward
May cause a reddish purple rash of tiny dots on the skin (petechiae) if due to meningococcal meningitis‡
Spinal tap (sometimes preceded by CT of the head)
Severe nausea and vomiting with headache and/or dizziness
CT or MRI of the head
Cannabis (marijuana) use (cannabinoid hyperemesis syndrome)
Nausea and vomiting (sometimes severe) and sometimes weight loss
Usually develops after longstanding cannabis use
Relief after a hot shower or goes away after people stop using marijuana
A doctor's examination
Urine drug test
Increased pressure within the skull (such as caused by a blood clot or tumor)
Headache, confusion, and sometimes problems with nerve, spinal cord, or brain function
CT of the head
Labyrinthitis (inflammation of the inner ear)
A false sensation of movement (vertigo), rhythmic jerking movement of the eyes (nystagmus), and symptoms worsened by motion of the head
Sometimes ringing in the ears (tinnitus)
A doctor’s examination
Sometimes MRI
Usually a moderate to severe headache
Headache sometimes preceded by seeing flashing lights and blind spots (aura)
Sometimes sensitivity to light (photophobia) or temporary disturbances in balance or muscle strength
Often a history of repeated similar attacks
A doctor’s examination
Sometimes CT or MRI of the head and spinal tap (if results of the examination unclear)
Trigger clear based on the person's history of moving, for example, in a boat, car, or airplane
A doctor’s examination
Psychological disorders (for example, anorexia nervosa and bulimia nervosa)
No diarrhea or abdominal pain
Vomiting that often occurs with stress
Repulsed by eating food
A doctor’s examination
Systemic (bodywide) conditions
An increased volume of urine excreted each day (polyuria), excessive thirst (polydipsia), and often significant dehydration
Blood tests
Side effects or toxicity of substances
Ingestion of a medication, illicit drug, or other substance clear based on the person's history
Depends on the substance ingested but may include blood tests
Often jaundice in advanced liver disease
Ammonia odor to the breath in kidney failure
Often in people known to have the disorder
A crude flapping motion of the hands (asterixis)
Blood and urine tests to evaluate liver and kidney function
Blood tests to determine the level of ammonia in the blood
Pregnancy
Nausea and/or vomiting often in the morning or triggered by food
Normal examination (except the person may be dehydrated)
Often a missed or late menstrual period
Pregnancy test†
Exposure usually clear based on the person's history
Severe nausea, vomiting, and diarrhea
A doctor’s examination
* Features include symptoms and the results of the doctor's examination. Features mentioned are typical but not always present.
† Doctors usually do a urine pregnancy test for all girls and women of childbearing age.
‡ Sometimes forceful vomiting (caused by any disorder or condition) causes petechiae on the upper torso and face, which may resemble petechiae caused by meningococcal meningitis, a particularly dangerous form of meningitis. People with meningococcal meningitis are usually very ill, whereas people with petechiae caused by vomiting are often otherwise quite well.
CT = computed tomography; MRI = magnetic resonance imaging.