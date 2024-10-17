Baadhi ya Visababishaji na Sifa za Hiriztizimu
Cause
Common Features*
Tests
Adrenal gland disorders
Adrenal hyperplasia (enlarged adrenal glands that produce abnormally large amounts of male hormones)
Development of a deepened voice, baldness, an enlarged clitoris, increased muscle size, irregular or absent menstrual periods, and acne, which are signs of virilization
When adrenal hyperplasia is present at birth, external genital organs that are not clearly male or female (ambiguous)
Blood and sometimes urine tests to measure hormone levels
A dexamethasone suppression test (dexamethasone, taken by mouth, followed several hours later by a blood test to measure hormone levels)
Adrenal tumors (usually cancerous)
Signs of virilization if an adrenal tumor produces excess androgens (like testosterone), or if the person has Cushing syndrome (an adrenal tumor that makes excess cortisol [see below])
MRI or CT
Blood and urine tests to measure hormone levels
Excess fat throughout the torso, a pad of fat between the shoulders (buffalo hump), thin arms and legs, purple stretch marks on the abdomen, easy bruising, a large and round face (moon face), high blood pressure, and diabetes mellitus, acne, absence of menstrual periods or irregular menses
Urine and usually blood tests to measure the level of cortisol (which may be high in Cushing syndrome)
Usually a dexamethasone suppression test
No disorder present
Familial hirsutism
Hirsutism in family members
No other symptoms (normal menstrual cycles and no other signs of virilization)
A doctor’s examination
Blood tests to measure hormone levels (which are normal)
Ovarian disorders
Polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS)
Hirsutism that begins after puberty
Obesity, infertility, menstrual irregularities, acne, loss of scalp hair, decreased sensitivity to insulin, and darkened and thickened skin in the underarms, on the nape of the neck, and in skinfolds (acanthosis nigricans)
A doctor’s examination
Blood tests to measure levels of hormones, such as testosterone, luteinizing hormone (LH), and follicle-stimulating hormone (FSH)
Usually ultrasonography
Tumors
Sometimes one or more of the following symptoms, which often begin suddenly:
Ultrasonography
Sometimes CT or MRI
Pituitary disorders
A pituitary adenoma (a noncancerous tumor) that secretes prolactin
Production of breast milk in women who are not breastfeeding (galactorrhea)
Irregular or absent menstrual periods
Sometimes vision problems, headaches
Blood tests to measure the level of prolactin
MRI of the brain
A pituitary disorder that causes Cushing disease (such as a pituitary tumor)
See Cushing syndrome, above
Blood and sometimes urine tests to measure the level of cortisol (which may be high)
A dexamethasone suppression test
MRI of the brain
Medications and drugs
Androgenic drugs:
Signs of virilization
Use of anabolic steroids (sometimes not admitted by the user)
A doctor's examination
* Features include symptoms and results of the doctor's examination. Features mentioned are typical but not always present.
CT = computed tomography; MRI = magnetic resonance imaging.