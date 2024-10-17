* Features include symptoms and results of the doctor's examination. Features mentioned are typical but not always present.

† Although a doctor's examination is always done, it is mentioned in this column only if the diagnosis can sometimes be made by the doctor's examination alone, without any testing.

‡ Cerebrospinal fluid is the fluid that surrounds the brain and spinal cord and helps cushion and support them.

§ Anticoagulants are medications that prevent blood from clotting or slow the clotting process.