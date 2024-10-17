Baadhi ya Sababu na Sifa za Kuzirai
Cause
Common Features*
Tests†
Serious causes
Heart valve disorders, such as aortic stenosis, mitral stenosis, or failure of an artificial heart valve
Cardiomyopathy (disorders affecting heart muscle), particularly hypertrophic cardiomyopathy
Fainting during or after exercise, followed by a prompt recovery
In young or old people
Often in people who are known to have had a heart murmur
Echocardiography (ultrasound study of the heart)
A very slow heart rate (typically less than 35 beats per minute), more common in older adults
A very rapid heart rate (typically over 150 beats per minute)
Fainting without warning, followed by recovery immediately after awakening
Fainting that may occur in any position
Sometimes in people taking certain medications, especially medications used to treat heart disorders such as abnormal heart rhythms (antiarrhythmic medications) or angina (such as beta-blockers and/or calcium channel blockers)
ECG, sometimes continuous ambulatory ECG (using a Holter monitor or longer recording with an event monitor)
Sometimes blood tests to measure electrolytes such as sodium and potassium
Pulmonary embolism (blockage of an artery to the lungs by a blood clot)
Often sharp pain when breathing in, shortness of breath, rapid breathing, and a rapid heart rate
Sometimes mild fever, coughing up blood, or shock
More likely in people with risk factors for pulmonary embolism (such as previous blood clots, recent surgery especially surgery on the legs, prolonged bed rest, a cast or splint on a leg, older age, smoking, or cancer)
CT angiography or nuclear scanning of the lungs
Sometimes a blood test to detect blood clots (D-dimer test)
Heart attack (myocardial infarction)
Usually in older adults
Usually chest discomfort, feeling of indigestion, shortness of breath, or nausea
ECG
Blood tests to measure substances that indicate heart damage (cardiac biomarkers)
A severe allergic reaction (anaphylaxis) causing very low blood pressure
Fainting during or shortly after being exposed to a trigger for an allergic reaction, such as a medication or an insect bite
Excessive sweating and pale skin color
In people who may or may not have a history of allergies
Usually hives, wheezing, or swelling of part of the body (called angioedema)
Allergy testing
A low blood sugar level (hypoglycemia)
Fainting after a period of other symptoms, including confusion, shakiness, and sweating
Unresponsiveness or confusion that remains until people are treated
Almost always in people with diabetes
Fingerstick glucose measurement
Immediate recovery following glucose infusion
Less serious causes
Increased pressure in the chest (for example, due to coughing or straining during urination or a bowel movement)
Fainting during an activity that increases pressure in the chest
Warning symptoms (for example, dizziness, nausea, or sweating)
Recovery that is prompt but not immediate (within 5 to 15 minutes, but the person may feel unwell for several hours)
Only a doctor's examination
Strong emotion (such as pain, fear, or distress at the sight of blood)
Fainting when experiencing strong emotion
Warning symptoms (for example, dizziness, nausea, or sweating)
Recovery that is prompt but not immediate (within 5 to 15 minutes)
A cause that is usually apparent
Only a doctor's examination
Fainting sometimes preceded by disturbances in sensation, vision, or other functions (called the aura)
Throbbing headache, often on one side of the head
Sensitivity to light and/or sounds
Only a doctor's examination
Standing for a long time
A cause that is apparent based on the history
No other symptoms
Only a doctor's examination
Pregnancy
In healthy women of childbearing age
No other symptoms
Usually in women with an early or unrecognized pregnancy
Urine pregnancy test
Hyperventilation
Often tingling around the mouth or in the fingers before fainting
Usually during or in response to an emotional situation
Rapid breathing, which may not be noticed by the person or by others
Typically in younger people
Only a doctor's examination
Medications used to lower the blood pressure (but rarely beta-blockers), such as loop diuretics and nitrates
Light-headedness, followed by fainting within several minutes of sitting up or standing
A drop in blood pressure when standing, detected during the examination
A doctor's examination
Sometimes tilt table testing
Medications that can cause irregular or rapid heart rate by affecting the heart's electric activity such as antipsychotics (mainly phenothiazines), some antiarrhythmic medications, some antidepressants, and some antibiotics‡
Sometimes palpitations and light-headedness
Sudden loss of consciousness
A doctor's examination
ECG
Malfunction of the autonomic nervous system (which regulates internal body processes that require no conscious effort, such as blood pressure)
Light-headedness, followed by fainting within several minutes of sitting up or standing
A drop in blood pressure when standing, detected during the examination
A doctor's examination
Sometimes tilt table testing
Deconditioning caused by bed rest for many days
Light-headedness, followed by fainting within several minutes of sitting up or standing
A drop in blood pressure when standing, detected during the examination
A doctor's examination
Sometimes tilt table testing
Light-headedness, followed by fainting within several minutes of sitting up or standing
Chronic fatigue
Sometimes dark stools or heavy menstrual periods
A complete blood count
Stool tests to check for blood
* A doctor's examination is always done. Features include symptoms and the results of the doctor's examination. Features mentioned are typical but not always present.
† In all people who have fainted, ECG is done, and oxygen levels in the blood may be measured with a sensor placed on a finger (pulse oximetry).
‡ A heart rate less than 35 beats per minute or one that is over 150 beats per minute is considered a serious cause.
CT = computed tomography; ECG = electrocardiography; MRI = magnetic resonance imaging.