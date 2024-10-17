Baadhi ya Sababu na Sifa za Kukojoa Kupita Kiasi
Cause
Common Features*
Tests
Disorders that cause primarily frequent urination
Cystitis (bladder infection)
Usually in women and girls
A frequent and urgent need to urinate
Burning or pain during urination
Sometimes fever and pain in the lower back or side
Sometimes blood in the urine or foul-smelling urine
Pregnancy
Typically during the last several months of pregnancy
A doctor's examination
Sometimes urinalysis (to look for a urinary tract infection)
Prostate enlargement (benign or cancerous)
Mainly in men over 50
Slowly worsening urinary symptoms, such as difficulty starting urination, a weak urine stream, dribbling at the end of urination, and a sensation of incomplete urination
Often detected during a digital rectal examination
Blood tests to measure the PSA level
If the PSA level is elevated, biopsy of the prostate
Sometimes ultrasonography
Prostatitis (prostate infection)
A tender prostate detected during a digital rectal examination
Often fever, difficulty starting urination, and burning or pain during urination
Sometimes blood in the urine
In some cases, symptoms of a long-standing blockage in the urinary tract (including a weak urine stream, difficulty passing urine, or dribbling at the end of urination)
Urinalysis and urine culture and a digital rectal examination
Radiation cystitis (bladder damage caused by radiation therapy)
In people who have had radiation therapy of the lower abdomen, prostate, or perineum (the area between the genitals and anus) for treatment of cancer
A doctor's examination
Sometimes insertion of a flexible viewing tube into the bladder (cystoscopy) and biopsy
Weakness and numbness in the legs
Retention of urine or uncontrollable loss of urine or stool (urinary or fecal incontinence)
Sometimes an obvious injury
MRI of the spine
Stones in the urinary tract (that do not block the flow of urine)
Occasional episodes of squeezing pain in the lower back, side (flank), or groin that comes and goes
Depending on where the stone is, possibly frequent urination or sudden, severe urges to urinate
Urinalysis
Ultrasonography or CT of the kidneys, ureters, and bladder
Substances that increase the excretion of urine, such as caffeine, alcohol, or diuretics
In otherwise healthy people shortly after they drink beverages containing caffeine or alcohol or in people who recently started taking a diuretic
Only a doctor's examination
Unintentional passage of urine, most often when bending, coughing, sneezing, or lifting (called stress incontinence)
After water is inserted into the bladder, measurement of changes in pressure and the amount of urine in the bladder (cystometry)
Disorders that primarily increase the volume of urine
Diabetes mellitus if uncontrolled
Excessive thirst
Often in young children
Sometimes in adults with obesity, who may already be known to have type 2 diabetes
Measurement of blood sugar (glucose) level
Excessive thirst that may appear suddenly or develop gradually
Sometimes in people who have had a brain injury or brain surgery
Blood and urine tests, done before and after people are deprived of water, then given ADH (water deprivation test)
Sometimes blood tests to measure the ADH level
Excessive thirst that develops gradually
In people who have a disorder that may affect the kidneys (such as sickle cell disease, Sjögren syndrome, or cancer, high blood calcium level caused byhyperparathyroidism, amyloidosis, sarcoidosis, or certain inherited disorders) or who take a medication that may affect the kidneys (usually lithium, cidofovir, foscarnet, or ifosfamide)
Onset in the first few years of life or in children whose family members drink excess amounts of water
Blood and urine tests
Sometimes a water deprivation test
Diuretic use
In otherwise healthy people who recently started taking a diuretic
Sometimes in people who take a diuretic surreptitiously (for example, competitive athletes or other people trying to lose weight)
Usually only a doctor's examination
Drinking too much fluid (polydipsia) often due to a mental health condition
Sometimes in people known to have a mental health condition
Similar to tests for argininevasopressin deficiency
* Features include symptoms and the results of the doctor's examination. Features mentioned are typical but not always present.
ADH = antidiuretic hormone; CT = computed tomography; MRI = magnetic resonance imaging; PSA = prostate-specific antigen.