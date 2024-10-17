ruka kwa maudhui makuu
Baadhi ya Visababishaji na Sifa za Maumivu ya Sikio

Cause

Common Features* †

Diagnostic Approach

Middle ear

Acute eustachian tube obstruction (for example, due to a cold or allergies)

Mild to moderate discomfort or fullness

Gurgling, crackling, or popping noises, with or without nasal congestion, especially during yawning or swallowing

Decreased hearing in affected ear

Sometimes a doctor’s examination alone

Sometimes audiogram

Pressure changes (barotrauma)

Severe pain

History of recent rapid change in air pressure (such as air travel or scuba diving)

Often blood visible on or behind eardrum

Sometimes doctor’s examination alone

Audiogram if hearing is decreased

Mastoiditis

Recent middle ear infection

Redness, swelling, and tenderness behind the ear

Often fever and/or ear discharge

Usually a doctor’s examination alone

Sometimes CT scan

Otitis media (acute or chronic)

Severe pain, often with cold symptoms

Bulging eardrum

Decreased hearing in the affected ear

More common among children

Sometimes ear discharge

Sometimes a doctor’s examination alone

Sometimes audiogram

Infectious myringitis (eardrum infection)

Severe pain

Inflamed eardrum

Small blisters on surface of eardrum

Doctor’s examination alone

Herpes zoster oticus

Severe pain

Blisters or pustules on the outer ear

May be accompanied by hearing loss or facial weakness

Doctor’s examination alone

External ear

Impacted wax or foreign object

Visible during a doctor's examination

Foreign objects almost always in children

Doctor’s examination alone

Injury

Usually in people who were attempting to clean their ear

Visible during a doctor's examination

Doctor’s examination alone

Otitis externa (acute or chronic)

Itching and pain (more itching and only mild discomfort in chronic otitis externa)

Often history of swimming or recurrent water exposure

Sometimes foul-smelling discharge

Red, swollen external ear canal filled with pus-like material

Sometimes doctor’s examination alone

CT scan if suspected necrotizing otitis externa (infection extending into the skull bone)

Causes due to structures in the head and neck‡

Cancer of the throat, tonsils, base of tongue, voice box (larynx), or nasal passages and upper throat (nasopharynx)

Chronic discomfort

Often long history of tobacco and/or alcohol use

Sometimes enlarged, nontender lymph nodes in the neck

Usually in older adults

Gadolinium-enhanced MRI

Fiberoptic endoscopy with examination and removal (biopsy) of visible lesions

Infection (tonsils, peritonsillar abscess)

Pain much worse with swallowing

Visible redness of throat and/or tonsils

Voice changes due to swelling of upper airway ("hot potato voice") or difficulty breathing

Sometimes doctor’s examination alone

Sometimes culture

Migraine

Recurrent headaches with normal otoscopy and physical examination

Symptoms worsened by typical migraine triggers (such as stress, sleep deprivation, known dietary migraine triggers)

Usually a doctor's careful history and examination alone

Sometimes MRI

Neuralgia (inflamed nerve, for example, inflamed glossopharyngeal nerve)

Very severe, frequent, sharp pains lasting less than 1 second

Doctor’s examination alone

Gadolinium-enhanced MRI to assess for compression of nerves, by blood vessels or other mass

Temporomandibular joint (TMJ) disorders

Pain worsens with jaw movement

Lack of smooth TMJ movement

History of grinding teeth at night or a habit of clenching teeth

Doctor’s examination alone

Occasionally CT or MRI to assess for chronic joint changes

* Features include symptoms and the results of the doctor's examination. Features mentioned are typical but not always present.

† Many people with middle and external ear disorders have some hearing loss.

‡ A common feature is a normal ear examination.

CT = computed tomography; MRI = magnetic resonance imaging.

