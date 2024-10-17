Baadhi ya Visababishaji na Sifa za Maumivu ya Sikio
Cause
Common Features* †
Diagnostic Approach
Middle ear
Acute eustachian tube obstruction (for example, due to a cold or allergies)
Mild to moderate discomfort or fullness
Gurgling, crackling, or popping noises, with or without nasal congestion, especially during yawning or swallowing
Decreased hearing in affected ear
Sometimes a doctor’s examination alone
Sometimes audiogram
Pressure changes (barotrauma)
Severe pain
History of recent rapid change in air pressure (such as air travel or scuba diving)
Often blood visible on or behind eardrum
Sometimes doctor’s examination alone
Audiogram if hearing is decreased
Recent middle ear infection
Redness, swelling, and tenderness behind the ear
Often fever and/or ear discharge
Usually a doctor’s examination alone
Sometimes CT scan
Severe pain, often with cold symptoms
Bulging eardrum
Decreased hearing in the affected ear
More common among children
Sometimes ear discharge
Sometimes a doctor’s examination alone
Sometimes audiogram
Infectious myringitis (eardrum infection)
Severe pain
Inflamed eardrum
Small blisters on surface of eardrum
Doctor’s examination alone
Severe pain
Blisters or pustules on the outer ear
May be accompanied by hearing loss or facial weakness
Doctor’s examination alone
External ear
Visible during a doctor's examination
Foreign objects almost always in children
Doctor’s examination alone
Usually in people who were attempting to clean their ear
Visible during a doctor's examination
Doctor’s examination alone
Itching and pain (more itching and only mild discomfort in chronic otitis externa)
Often history of swimming or recurrent water exposure
Sometimes foul-smelling discharge
Red, swollen external ear canal filled with pus-like material
Sometimes doctor’s examination alone
CT scan if suspected necrotizing otitis externa (infection extending into the skull bone)
Causes due to structures in the head and neck‡
Cancer of the throat, tonsils, base of tongue, voice box (larynx), or nasal passages and upper throat (nasopharynx)
Chronic discomfort
Often long history of tobacco and/or alcohol use
Sometimes enlarged, nontender lymph nodes in the neck
Usually in older adults
Gadolinium-enhanced MRI
Fiberoptic endoscopy with examination and removal (biopsy) of visible lesions
Infection (tonsils, peritonsillar abscess)
Pain much worse with swallowing
Visible redness of throat and/or tonsils
Voice changes due to swelling of upper airway ("hot potato voice") or difficulty breathing
Sometimes doctor’s examination alone
Sometimes culture
Recurrent headaches with normal otoscopy and physical examination
Symptoms worsened by typical migraine triggers (such as stress, sleep deprivation, known dietary migraine triggers)
Usually a doctor's careful history and examination alone
Sometimes MRI
Neuralgia (inflamed nerve, for example, inflamed glossopharyngeal nerve)
Very severe, frequent, sharp pains lasting less than 1 second
Doctor’s examination alone
Gadolinium-enhanced MRI to assess for compression of nerves, by blood vessels or other mass
Pain worsens with jaw movement
Lack of smooth TMJ movement
History of grinding teeth at night or a habit of clenching teeth
Doctor’s examination alone
Occasionally CT or MRI to assess for chronic joint changes
* Features include symptoms and the results of the doctor's examination. Features mentioned are typical but not always present.
† Many people with middle and external ear disorders have some hearing loss.
‡ A common feature is a normal ear examination.
CT = computed tomography; MRI = magnetic resonance imaging.