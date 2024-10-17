Baadhi ya Visababishaji na Sifa za Kujikojolea Mchana kwa Watoto
Cause
Common Features*
Tests
A bladder that does not empty completely (neurogenic bladder) because of a spinal cord or nervous system defect
Obvious abnormalities in the spine, a dimple or hair tuft in the lower back, and weakness and decreased sensation in the legs and feet
X-rays of the lower back
Sometimes MRI of the spine
Ultrasonography of the kidneys and bladder
Studies of urine flow and pressure in the bladder (urodynamic studies)
Anatomic abnormality (for example, a misplaced ureter in girls)
Complete daytime continence never achieved
In girls, daytime and nighttime incontinence, a history of normal voiding but with continually wet underwear, and a discharge from the vagina
Possibly a history of urinary tract infections and of other urinary tract abnormalities
Imaging studies of the kidneys and ureters, including ultrasonography of the kidneys
CT of the abdomen and pelvis or MRI of the urinary tract
Often a voiding cystourethrogram (x-rays taken before, during, and after urination)
An overfull bladder
Waiting to the last minute to urinate
Common among preschool children when they are absorbed in playing
Questions about when incontinence occurs
Recording the timing, frequency, and volume of urine in a journal (voiding diary)
Back up of urine into the vagina (urethrovaginal reflux, or vaginal voiding)
Dribbling when standing after urination
A doctor's examination alone
Infrequent, hard, pebblelike, or very large stools
Sometimes abdominal discomfort
Often in children who consume a constipating diet (for example, excessive milk and dairy products and few fruits and vegetables)
Usually a doctor's examination alone
Sometimes an x-ray of the abdomen
Recording the timing, frequency, and volume of stool in a journal (stooling diary)
Dysfunctional voiding because the muscles involved in expelling urine from the bladder (the bladder muscle and urinary sphincter) are not coordinated
Sometimes stool incontinence and frequent urinary tract infections
Possibly daytime and nighttime incontinence
Studies of urine flow
Sometimes a voiding cystourethrogram (x-rays taken before, during, and after urination)
Ultrasonography of the kidneys and bladder
Giggle incontinence
Urinating while laughing, almost exclusively in girls
At other times, completely normal urination
A doctor's examination alone
Increased urine output, which can have many causes, such as
Vary by disorder
For diabetes mellitus, urine tests for glucose (sugar) and ketones and/or a blood test†
For diabetes insipidus or sickle cell disease, blood tests
Overactive bladder
A need to urinate urgently (essential for diagnosis)
Commonly a frequent need to urinate during the day and night
Sometimes use of holding maneuvers or body posturing (for example, children may squat)
A doctor's examination
Sometimes studies of urine flow, urodynamic studies, voiding diary
Sleep problems or school problems (such as delinquency or poor grades)
Inappropriate and sexualized behavior, depression, an unusual interest in or avoidance of all things sexual, and inappropriate knowledge of sexual things for age
Evaluation by sexual abuse experts
Stress‡
School problems, social isolation or problems, and family stress (for example, divorce or separation of the parents)
A doctor's examination alone
Pain while urinating, blood in the urine, a need to urinate frequently, and a sense of needing to urinate urgently
Sometimes fever, abdominal pain, and/or back pain
Urine culture and urinalysis
If urine culture and urinalysis results are positive and especially if kidney infection, possible ultrasonography and voiding cystourethrogram (x-rays taken before, during, and after urination)
* Features include symptoms and the results of the doctor's examination. Features mentioned are typical but not always present.
† Diabetes does not typically cause incontinence until blood sugar (glucose) levels are high enough to cause glucose to enter the urine.
‡ Stress is a cause primarily when incontinence is sudden.
CT = computed tomography; MRI = magnetic resonance imaging.