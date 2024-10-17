Baadhi ya Visababishaji na Sifa za Harufu Mbaya ya Mdomoni
Cause
Common Features*
Tests
Disorders in the mouth (oral)
Bacteria on the back of the tongue
Unpleasant-smelling tongue scrapings
Healthy gums and teeth
A doctor’s or dentist's examination
Periodontal disorders, such as gingivitis and periodontitis
Affected gums and teeth noted during the examination
In people with a history of poor oral hygiene
A dentist’s examination
Cancers of the mouth (most are identified during a doctor's or dentist's examination long before they cause bad odors)
Usually identified during the examination
More common among older adults, who often have an extensive history of using alcohol and/or tobacco
Biopsy, CT, or MRI
Disorders outside the mouth (extraoral)
A foreign object (body) in the nose†
Often a pus-filled or bloody discharge from the nose
Seen during the examination
Usually in children
A doctor's examination
Sometimes imaging
Cancer of the nasal passages and upper throat†
Discomfort when swallowing
A doctor's examination
Lung infections, such as a lung abscess, bronchiectasis, or an infection caused by an inhaled foreign object
Cough that produces blood or sputum (phlegm)
Fevers
Chest x-ray
Cultures of sputum
Sometimes CT or bronchoscopy
Imagined halitosis (psychogenic halitosis)
Unpleasant smell not detected by others
Often in people known to exaggerate other normal body sensations
A doctor's examination
Sometimes a consultation with a psychologist
Sinus infection†
A pus-filled discharge from the nose
Face pain, headache, or both
A doctor's examination
Sometimes CT
Gastroesophageal reflux (GERD) disease
Spitting up of undigested food (regurgitation) when lying down or bending over
Video of the upper digestive tract after barium is given by mouth (barium swallow)
Swallowed or inhaled substances
Alcoholic beverages, garlic, onions, tobacco
Apparent based on the person's history
Diagnosed after the doctor's examination rules out other causes
A doctor's examination
Avoidance of the substance to see if symptoms go away
* Features include symptoms and the results of a doctor's or dentist's examination. Features mentioned are typical but not always present.
† The odor is typically more noticeable from the nose than from the mouth.
CT = computed tomography; MRI = magnetic resonance imaging.