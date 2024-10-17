Baadhi ya Kasinojeni
Carcinogen
Type of Cancer
Environmental and industrial
Arsenic
Asbestos
Lung
Pleura
Aromatic amines
Benzene
Chromates
Lung
Diesel exhaust
Lung
Hair dyes
Bladder
Ionizing radiation
Many types of cancer
Nickel
Lung
Nasal sinuses
Painting materials
Leukemia
Lung
Pesticides
Lung
Radon
Lung
Ultraviolet radiation
Vinyl chloride
Associated with lifestyle
Alcohol
Breast
Colorectal
Esophagus
Liver
Mouth
Throat
Betel nuts
Tobacco
Bladder
Lung
Mouth
Throat
Used in medicine
Androgens
Liver
Chemotherapy medications (such as alkylating agents and topoisomerase inhibitors)
Bladder
Leukemia
Diethylstilbestrol
Breast (in women who took the medication and in women exposed before birth)
Cervix (when exposed before birth)
Vagina (when exposed before birth)
Radiation therapy
Leukemia
Sarcomas