ruka kwa maudhui makuu
Mwongozo wa MSDToleo la Mtumiaji
Search icon

Visababishaji vya Pili vya Tubulointerstitial Nephritis

  1. Diseases

  2. Medications

    • Allopurinol

    • Anti-rejection medications for transplant recipients (such as cyclosporine and tacrolimus)

    • Certain antibiotics (such as penicillins, cephalosporins, rifampin, ciprofloxacin, and sulfa medications such as sulfamethoxazole/trimethoprim)

    • Chemotherapy medications

    • Certain diuretics (such as furosemide and bumetanide)

    • Lithium

    • Nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs)

    • Proton-pump inhibitors (such as omeprazole or lansoprazole)

  3. Toxins

    • Aristolochic acid

    • Cadmium

    • Lead

Katika mada hizi