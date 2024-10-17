Visababishaji vya Pili vya Tubulointerstitial Nephritis
Diseases
Kidney infection (pyelonephritis)
Multiple myeloma
Polycystic kidney disease
Sarcoidosis
Sickle cell disease
Sjögren syndrome
Systemic lupus erythematosus (lupus)
Vesicoureteral reflux (backflow of urine from the bladder into the ureter, as can occur in children with urinary tract infections)
Medications
Allopurinol
Anti-rejection medications for transplant recipients (such as cyclosporine and tacrolimus)
Certain antibiotics (such as penicillins, cephalosporins, rifampin, ciprofloxacin, and sulfa medications such as sulfamethoxazole/trimethoprim)
Chemotherapy medications
Certain diuretics (such as furosemide and bumetanide)
Lithium
Nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs)
Proton-pump inhibitors (such as omeprazole or lansoprazole)
Toxins
Aristolochic acid
Cadmium
Lead