Salama Kulala: Kupunguza Hatari ya Ugonjwa wa Kifo cha Ghafla kwa Watoto Wachanga
To help prevent flat spots from developing on the infant's head, infants should spend some time on their tummy when they are awake and someone is watching them (tummy time). Parents/caregivers can begin short periods of tummy time soon after hospital discharge. Tummy time should be increased regularly to at least 15 to 30 minutes a day by the time the infant is 7 weeks old.
To help make the infant's head round, parents/caregivers should change the direction that the infant lies in while in the crib each week and avoid leaving the infant for too long in car seats, carriers, and bouncers.
Home monitors and products that claim to prevent sudden infant death syndrome do not seem helpful.
