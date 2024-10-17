Sababu Hatarishi za Tabia ya Kujiua
Preoccupation with, well-defined plans for, family history of, and/or previous attempts at suicide
Depression (especially when accompanied by anxiety, as part of major depression or bipolar disorder, or associated with recent hospitalization) and other mental disorders
Substance or alcohol use disorders
Being the victim of bullying (for example, cyberbullying, social rejection, discrimination, humiliation, disgrace)
Aggressive or impulsive behavior
Traumatic childhood experiences, including physical or sexual abuse
Medical illness, particularly one that is painful or disabling, or affects the brain
Bereavement or loss
Feelings of sadness or hopelessness (when persistent)
Living alone
Relationship conflict
Work disruption (for example, unemployment) and periods of transition (for example, going from active duty to veteran status, retiring)
Financial stress from economic downturns, debt, or underemployment
Legal problems