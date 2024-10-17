ruka kwa maudhui makuu
Maumbile ya Watoto Waliozaliwa Karibuni Kabla ya Wakati

  • Small size

  • Large head relative to rest of the body

  • Little fat under the skin

  • Thin, shiny, pink skin

  • Veins visible beneath the skin

  • Few creases on soles of feet

  • Scant hair

  • Soft ears that do not spring back when folded

  • Underdeveloped breast tissue

  • Boys: Small scrotum with few folds; testes may be undescended in very preterm newborns

  • Girls: Labia majora (large lips) not yet covering labia minora (small lips) of the genitals

  • Rapid breathing with brief pauses (periodic breathing), apnea spells (pauses lasting 20 seconds or longer), or both

  • Weak, poorly coordinated sucking and swallowing reflexes

  • Reduced physical activity and muscle tone (a preterm newborn tends not to draw up the arms and legs when at rest as does a full-term newborn)

