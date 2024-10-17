Maumbile ya Watoto Waliozaliwa Karibuni Kabla ya Wakati
Small size
Large head relative to rest of the body
Little fat under the skin
Thin, shiny, pink skin
Veins visible beneath the skin
Few creases on soles of feet
Scant hair
Soft ears that do not spring back when folded
Underdeveloped breast tissue
Boys: Small scrotum with few folds; testes may be undescended in very preterm newborns
Girls: Labia majora (large lips) not yet covering labia minora (small lips) of the genitals
Rapid breathing with brief pauses (periodic breathing), apnea spells (pauses lasting 20 seconds or longer), or both
Weak, poorly coordinated sucking and swallowing reflexes
Reduced physical activity and muscle tone (a preterm newborn tends not to draw up the arms and legs when at rest as does a full-term newborn)