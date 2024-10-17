Matibabu ya Kikohozi na Mafua ya Watoto kwa Dawa za Kununua Bila Agizo la Daktari
Children are particularly likely to get coughs and colds, and symptoms of these disorders may make them very uncomfortable. Parents and caregivers understandably want to relieve symptoms and help children feel better.
People should not give over-the-counter cough or cold preparations to children under 4. They should not give the medications to children aged 4 to 6 without checking with the child's health care provider.
Caregivers should be sure to use only products formulated for the child's age and weight.