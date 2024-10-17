Uainishaji wa Moyo Kushindwa kufanya Kazi wa Chama cha Moyo cha New York
Class
Symptoms
I No limitation
Ordinary physical activity does not cause undue tiredness, shortness of breath, or awareness of heartbeats (palpitations).
II Mild
Ordinary physical activity causes tiredness, shortness of breath, palpitations, or chest discomfort (angina).
III Moderate
The person is comfortable at rest, but ordinary physical activity causes tiredness, shortness of breath, and palpitations or chest discomfort (angina).
IV Severe
Symptoms occur at rest, and any physical activity increases symptoms.