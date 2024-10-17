Metronidazole na Tinidazole
Common Uses
Some Potential Side Effects
For metronidazole and tinidazole: Infections caused by certain protozoa such as Trichomonas vaginalis, Entamoeba histolytica, and Giardia lamblia, and for bacterial vaginosis
For metronidazole: Pelvic and abdominal bacterial infections, rosacea, meningitis
Nausea, vomiting*
Headache*
Flushing*, rash
Numbness and tingling in the hands and feet (peripheral neuropathy)
For metronidazole: Metallic taste, dark urine
* These side effects occur especially if the medications are taken with alcohol.