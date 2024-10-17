ruka kwa maudhui makuu
Mwongozo wa MSDToleo la Mtumiaji
Metronidazole na Tinidazole

Common Uses

Some Potential Side Effects

For metronidazole and tinidazole: Infections caused by certain protozoa such as Trichomonas vaginalisEntamoeba histolytica, and Giardia lamblia, and for bacterial vaginosis

For metronidazole: Pelvic and abdominal bacterial infections, rosacea, meningitis

Nausea, vomiting*

Headache*

Flushing*, rash

Numbness and tingling in the hands and feet (peripheral neuropathy)

For metronidazole: Metallic taste, dark urine

* These side effects occur especially if the medications are taken with alcohol.

