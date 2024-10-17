Dawa Zinazoweza Kutumika kwa Matibabu na Matumizi Haramu
Drug
Medical Use
Caffeine
As an ingredient in some pain relief medications
Cannabis
To manage chronic pain
To manage symptoms associated with chemotherapy (for example, nausea, vomiting, lack of appetite)
To treat certain types of childhood seizures
Medications similar to cocaine (but not cocaine itself) are used as to numb surfaces of the body (as topical and local anesthetics; lidocaine is one such me)
To provide anesthesia
To treat depression that has not responded to other treatments
To relieve pain and provide anesthesia