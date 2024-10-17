Dawa Zinazotumika Kutibu Glaukoma
Medication
Some Side Effects
Comments
Prostaglandin-like compounds
Bimatoprost
Latanoprost
Tafluprost
Travoprost
Increased eye and skin pigmentation
Elongated and thickened eyelashes
Muscle, joint, and back pain
Rash
Possible worsening of inflammation within the front part of the eye (uveitis)
How they work: Increase aqueous humor outflow
Given as: Eye drops
Other comments: These drops have few serious bodywide side effects.
Beta-blockers
Timolol
Betaxolol
Carteolol
Levobetaxalol
Levobunolol
Metipranolol
Shortness of breath in people with asthma or other lung disorders that cause wheezing
Slow heart beat
Insomnia
Fatigue
Depression
Confusion
Sexual dysfunction
See table Antihypertensive Medications
How they work: Decrease aqueous humor production
Given as: Eye drops
Other comments: These drops do not affect pupil size.
Some side effects are worse in people with heart or blood vessel disease.
Some side effects may develop slowly and may be mistakenly attributed to aging or other bodily processes.
Cholinergic medications*
Carbachol
Pilocarpine
Sweating
Headache
Involuntary, shaking movement
Tremor
Excess saliva production
Diarrhea, abdominal cramps, nausea
How they work: Constrict the pupil (miosis) and increase aqueous humor outflow
Given as: Eye drops
Other comments: These drops are not as effective as beta-blockers.
People who have darker pupils may need high-strength drops.
These medications make it harder for the eyes to adapt to darkness.
Cholinesterase inhibitors*
Echothiophate
Same as for cholinergic agonists but more likely to occur
How they work: Constrict the pupil (miosis) and increase aqueous humor outflow
Given as: Eye drops
Other comments: These drops are very long acting.
They can cause cataracts and retinal detachment and should not be taken by people who have closed-angle glaucoma.
These medications make it harder for the eyes to adapt to darkness.
Rho kinase inhibitor
Netarsudil
Eye redness
Broken blood vessels in the eye
Corneal deposits
How they work: Increase aqueous humor outflow
Given as: Eye drops
Alpha-adrenergic agonists
Apraclonidine
Brimonidine
Increase in blood pressure or heart rate
Abnormal heart rhythm
May excessively dilate the pupil
Apraclonidine: High rate of allergic reactions and decreased response if given over a period of time so that larger doses are required to have the same effect (tachyphylaxis)
Brimonidine: May cause dry mouth, has a lower rate of allergic reactions than the other medications, and can be fatal in children less than 2 years of age
How they work: Decrease aqueous humor production and increase aqueous humor outflow
Given as: Eye drops
Carbonic anhydrase inhibitors
Acetazolamide
Brinzolamide
Dorzolamide
Methazolamide
Acetazolamide and methazolamide:
Fatigue
Altered taste
Loss of appetite
Depression
Kidney stones
Body salt (electrolyte) abnormalities
Numbness or tingling
Low or high blood cell counts (blood dyscrasias)
Weight loss
Nausea
Diarrhea
Brinzolamide and dorzolamide:
Bad taste in the mouth
Rash
How they work: Decrease aqueous humor production
Given as: For acetazolamide: By mouth or by vein
For methazolamide: By mouth
For brinzolamide and dorzolamide: Eye drops
Osmotic diuretics
Glycerin
Mannitol
Increase urine production
Can have serious side effects in some people (for example, worsening of heart failure or brain dysfunction) by changing body salt (electrolyte) levels or may cause dehydration
How they work: Increase concentration of salts in the blood, which draws fluid from the eye by osmosis
Given as: For glycerin: By mouth
For mannitol: By vein
Other comments: These medications are used most often to treat acute closed-angle glaucoma.
* These medications are rarely used.