Dawa Zinazopunguza Uchochezi wa Matumbo Unaosababishwa na Ugonjwa wa Crohn
Medication
Some Side Effects
Comments
Aminosalicylates
Common: Nausea, headache, dizziness, fatigue, fever, rash, and, in men, reversible infertility
Uncommon: Inflammation of the liver (hepatitis), pancreas (pancreatitis), or lung (pneumonitis) and hemolytic anemia
Abdominal pain, dizziness, and fatigue are related to dose.
Hepatitis and pancreatitis are unrelated to dose.
Common: Fever and rash
Uncommon: Pancreatitis, inflammation of the pericardium (pericarditis), and pneumonitis
For olsalazine: Watery diarrhea
Most side effects caused by sulfasalazine may occur with any of the other aminosalicylates but much less frequently.
Corticosteroids
Prednisone
Diabetes mellitus, high blood pressure, cataracts, osteoporosis (decreased bone density), thinning of skin, mental problems, acute psychosis, mood swings, infections, acne, excessive body hair (hirsutism), menstrual irregularities, gastritis, and peptic ulcer disease
Diabetes and high blood pressure are more likely to occur in people who have other risk factors.
Budesonide
Diabetes mellitus, high blood pressure, cataracts, and osteoporosis
Budesonide causes the same side effects as prednisone but to a lesser degree.
Immunomodulating medications
Anorexia, nausea, vomiting, general feeling of illness, infection, cancer, allergic reactions, pancreatitis, low white blood cell count, bone marrow suppression, liver dysfunction, and increased risk of lymphoma
Side effects that are usually dose dependent include bone marrow suppression and liver dysfunction.
Interval blood monitoring is required.
Methotrexate
Nausea, vomiting, abdominal distress, headache, rash, soreness of the mouth, fatigue, hair loss, scarring of the liver (cirrhosis), low white blood cell count, and infections
People should take 1 milligram of folic acid daily.
Liver toxicity is likely related to the dose and length of treatment.
Methotrexate also causes abortion and birth defects during pregnancy, so it is not prescribed for pregnant women or women who may become pregnant. Women taking methotrexate should be using an effective method of birth control.
Cyclosporine
High blood pressure, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, kidney failure, tremors, infections, seizures, neuropathy, and development of lymphomas (cancers of the lymphatic system), headaches, leg cramps, and pins-and-needles sensations
This medication is mainly for people with fistulas.
Side effects become more likely with long-term use.
Tacrolimus
Similar to cyclosporine
This medication is closely related to cyclosporine and shares a number of its side effects.
Biologic agents
Infliximab
Infusion reactions, infections, cancer, abdominal pain, liver dysfunction, and low white blood cell count
Infusion reactions are potentially immediate side effects that occur during the infusion (such as fever, chills, nausea, headache, itching, rash, hives, decreased blood pressure, or difficulty breathing).
People should be screened for tuberculosis and hepatitis B before initiating treatment.
Adalimumab
Pain or itching at the injection site (hypersensitivity reactions), headache, infections, and cancer
Side effects are similar to those of infliximab except adalimumab is given under the skin (subcutaneously) and so does not cause infusion reactions.
Hypersensitivity reactions that occur at the injection site include pain, rash, itching, and hives. More severe hypersensitivity reactions are possible.
Certolizumab
Similar to infliximab and adalimumab
Certolizumab works in a similar way as and causes side effects similar to those of infliximab and adalimumab. It is given subcutaneously.
Some doctors prefer this medication over infliximab and adalimumab for pregnant and nursing women.
Natalizumab
Infections and hypersensitivity reactions
Use of this medication is restricted because of a known risk of progressive multifocal leukoencephalopathy (PML).
Risankizumab
Infections, headache, fatigue, common cold
Most of these side effects will improve within a couple of weeks
Vedolizumab
Infections, hypersensitivity reactions, and common colds
This medication has a theoretical risk of PML.
Ustekinumab
Infections and hypersensitivity reactions
This medication is given only if treatment with another medication does not work.
Small-molecule agents
Upadacitinib
Increased risk of elevated cholesterol levels, headache, herpes zoster (shingles) infection, and other infections
Other rare side effects include increased risk of blood clot, heart attack, and stroke.
This medication may be given when there has been an inadequate response or intolerance to one or more tumor necrosis factor (TNF) inhibitors (such as infliximab and adalimumab).