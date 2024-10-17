Dawa za Shinikizo la Juu la Damu Zinazohitajika kwa Haraka kwa Watoto
Type
Drug*
Some Side Effects
Clonidine
Significant drowsiness, fatigue, dizziness, dry mouth
Hydralazine
Headache, fast heart rate
Isradipine
Common side effects: Flushing, swelling of the lower legs or hands
Severe side effects: Angioedema (allergic swelling that affects the face, lips, and windpipe and may interfere with breathing)
Minoxidil
Common side effects: Dizziness, too low blood pressure, fluid retention
Severe side effects: Heart failure, fluid retention in the lungs, Stevens-Johnson syndrome
* These drugs are given by mouth (orally).