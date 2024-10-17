ruka kwa maudhui makuu
Lipoprotini: Vichukuzi vya Lipidi

Type

Origin

Function

Chylomicrons

Formed from fats in food processed by the intestine

Transport digested fats (as triglycerides) to muscle and fat cells

High-density lipoprotein (HDL)

Formed in the liver and small intestine

Removes cholesterol from tissues in the body and transports it to cells that need cholesterol and to the liver for removal

Low-density lipoprotein (LDL)

Formed from VLDL after it delivers triglycerides to fat cells

Transports cholesterol to various cells

Very low density lipoprotein (VLDL)

Formed in the liver

Transports triglycerides from the liver to fat cells

