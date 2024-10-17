Lipoprotini: Vichukuzi vya Lipidi
Type
Origin
Function
Chylomicrons
Formed from fats in food processed by the intestine
Transport digested fats (as triglycerides) to muscle and fat cells
High-density lipoprotein (HDL)
Formed in the liver and small intestine
Removes cholesterol from tissues in the body and transports it to cells that need cholesterol and to the liver for removal
Low-density lipoprotein (LDL)
Formed from VLDL after it delivers triglycerides to fat cells
Transports cholesterol to various cells
Very low density lipoprotein (VLDL)
Formed in the liver
Transports triglycerides from the liver to fat cells