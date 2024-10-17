Consult the doctor or pharmacist before taking any new medications, including over-the-counter medications and dietary supplements, such as medicinal herbs.
Keep a list of all medications being taken. Periodically discuss this list with the doctor or pharmacist.
Keep a list of all disorders. Periodically discuss this list with the doctor.
Select a pharmacy that provides comprehensive services (including checking for possible interactions) and that maintains a complete medication profile for each person. Have all prescriptions dispensed in this pharmacy.
Learn about the purpose and actions of all medications prescribed.
Learn about the possible side effects of the medications.
Learn how to take the medications, what time of day they should be taken, and whether they can be taken during the same time period as other medications.
Review the use of over-the-counter medications with the pharmacist. Discuss any disorders present and any prescription medications being taken.
Take medications as instructed.
Report to the doctor or pharmacist any symptoms that might be related to the use of a medication.
If seeing more than one doctor, make sure each doctor knows all the medications being taken.