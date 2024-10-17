ruka kwa maudhui makuu
Jinsi ya Kupunguza Hatari ya Mwingiliano wa Dawa

  • Consult the doctor or pharmacist before taking any new medications, including over-the-counter medications and dietary supplements, such as medicinal herbs.

  • Keep a list of all medications being taken. Periodically discuss this list with the doctor or pharmacist.

  • Keep a list of all disorders. Periodically discuss this list with the doctor.

  • Select a pharmacy that provides comprehensive services (including checking for possible interactions) and that maintains a complete medication profile for each person. Have all prescriptions dispensed in this pharmacy.

  • Learn about the purpose and actions of all medications prescribed.

  • Learn about the possible side effects of the medications.

  • Learn how to take the medications, what time of day they should be taken, and whether they can be taken during the same time period as other medications.

  • Review the use of over-the-counter medications with the pharmacist. Discuss any disorders present and any prescription medications being taken.

  • Take medications as instructed.

  • Report to the doctor or pharmacist any symptoms that might be related to the use of a medication.

  • If seeing more than one doctor, make sure each doctor knows all the medications being taken.

